Home > Celebrities >

Timi Dakolo shares vivid grass to grace tale

Timi Dakolo Singer shares vivid grass to grace tale

Posing for a photo with other people living in the building, Dakolo painted a vivid picture of his grass to grace tale.

  • Published:
Timi Dakolo play

Timi Dakolo

(Press)

Mr Eazi FG appoints singer, Timi Dakolo as anti-tobacco ambassadors
Photo Of The Day Timi Dakolo takes a photo with his 'employers'
Photo Of The Day This photo of Timi Dakolo and his children
Photo of The Day Timi Dakolo, Bovi strike a baby boy pose
Celebrity Birthdays Timi Dakolo, Teju Babyface, Tunde Ednut, Lola Rae are a year older today
Photo Of The Day This adorable collage of Timi Dakolo and daughter
Yemi Alade Music star, Timi Dakolo, Praiz, others nab UN Ambassador for Peace awards
Timi Dakolo Singer celebrates his Bayelsa princess with touching words
Timi Dakolo Singer, wife and kids pose for Christmas photo
Timi Dakolo Singer teaching his kids pidgin is so sweet
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Things were not always this good for Timi Dakolo and he has not forgotten his rather humble beginnings.

The singer who was recently in Port Harcourt for an event, visited the place he called home for almost 15 years before the fame came along.

ALSO READ: This photo of Timi Dakolo and his children

The house at No. 15 Christ Apostolic Street. Mile 3, Diobu, Port Harcourt is nothing like the luxury has since become a part of.

Posing for a photo with other people living in the building, Dakolo painted a vivid picture of his grass to grace tale.

Timi Dakolo at the place he once called home play

Timi Dakolo at the place he once called home

(instagram)

 

He captioned the snap:

"IT WASN'T ALWAYS LIKE THIS... ONCE UPON A TIME IT WAS THE OVERSIZE SHOE... SO YOU WOULD GROW INTO IT... THE "NO FOOD THIS EVENING..." THE MOSQUITO WAR AT NIGHT... THE "GO HOME YOU HAVEN'T PAID SCHOOL FEES..." THE "JUST MANAGE FOOD GO DEY WHEN YOU COME BACK FROM SCHOOL..." THE CONSTANT DODGING OF THE LANDLORD..

"THE "NO CHRISTMAS DRESS THIS YEAR..." THE HUSTLE TO MEET UP WAEC FEE BEFORE DEADLINE... THE SANITATION FEE... THE "NO WORRY MY PIKIN E GO BETTER..." IN ALL I HAD THE MOST BEAUTIFUL FAMILY... AWESOME UNCLES AND AUNTIES... GREAT COUSINS AND FRIENDS...

"THE HOUSE ON MY PICTURE WAS HOME FOR LIKE 15 YEARS... SHA SHA, WE ENJOYED NO. 15 "CHRIST APOSTOLIC STREET..." MILE 3 DIOBU, PORT HARCOURT... THIS PICTURE SHOWS THERE IS A GOD... AND HE IS INTERESTED IN YOUR MATTER..."

Timi Dakolo and family get in the festive mood play

Timi Dakolo and family get in the festive mood

 

ALSO READ: FG appoints singer, Timi Dakolo as anti-tobacco ambassadors

Timi Dakolo rose to stardom after emerging as the winner of the first West African Idols which took place in 2007.

He is happily married with three kids and boasts of a home in the upper crust areas of Lagos state, amongst other things.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Sina Rambo Singer defends his father’s dance movesbullet
2 Odunlade Adekola, Mr Latin Armed robbers attack Yoruba actors in Ogunbullet
3 Wizkid Justine Skye hangs out with singerbullet

Celebs

Mr Ibu and wife, Stella Maris
Mr Ibu Actor, wife are serving couple goals [Photos]
Hilda Dokubo Veteran actress' loses phone at AMAAs
R.Kelly makes the news for the wrong reason once again
R. Kelly Singer accused of brainwashing young women into his "cult"
Stella Damasus and Daniel Ademinokan
Daniel Ademinokan Did filmmaker hint at abuse from ex-wife, Doris Simeon?