Timi Dakolo shares vivid grass to grace tale

Things were not always this good for Timi Dakolo and he has not forgotten his rather humble beginnings.

The singer who was recently in Port Harcourt for an event, visited the place he called home for almost 15 years before the fame came along.

ALSO READ: This photo of Timi Dakolo and his children

The house at No. 15 Christ Apostolic Street. Mile 3, Diobu, Port Harcourt is nothing like the luxury has since become a part of.

Posing for a photo with other people living in the building, Dakolo painted a vivid picture of his grass to grace tale.

He captioned the snap:

"IT WASN'T ALWAYS LIKE THIS... ONCE UPON A TIME IT WAS THE OVERSIZE SHOE... SO YOU WOULD GROW INTO IT... THE "NO FOOD THIS EVENING..." THE MOSQUITO WAR AT NIGHT... THE "GO HOME YOU HAVEN'T PAID SCHOOL FEES..." THE "JUST MANAGE FOOD GO DEY WHEN YOU COME BACK FROM SCHOOL..." THE CONSTANT DODGING OF THE LANDLORD..

"THE "NO CHRISTMAS DRESS THIS YEAR..." THE HUSTLE TO MEET UP WAEC FEE BEFORE DEADLINE... THE SANITATION FEE... THE "NO WORRY MY PIKIN E GO BETTER..." IN ALL I HAD THE MOST BEAUTIFUL FAMILY... AWESOME UNCLES AND AUNTIES... GREAT COUSINS AND FRIENDS...

"THE HOUSE ON MY PICTURE WAS HOME FOR LIKE 15 YEARS... SHA SHA, WE ENJOYED NO. 15 "CHRIST APOSTOLIC STREET..." MILE 3 DIOBU, PORT HARCOURT... THIS PICTURE SHOWS THERE IS A GOD... AND HE IS INTERESTED IN YOUR MATTER..."

ALSO READ: FG appoints singer, Timi Dakolo as anti-tobacco ambassadors

Timi Dakolo rose to stardom after emerging as the winner of the first West African Idols which took place in 2007.

He is happily married with three kids and boasts of a home in the upper crust areas of Lagos state, amongst other things.