Home > Business >

CBN not ready to cut interest rates

Godwin Emefiele CBN not ready to cut interest rates, says Governor

Emefiele said reducing interest rate would be a bad idea due to the country's inflation rate, which is at a high 16%.

  • Published:
Mr. Godwin Emefiele, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor play

Mr. Godwin Emefiele, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor

(The Business Post)

CBN Apex bank boosts foreign exchange supply with $195M
CBN Apex bank injects $142.5M into foreign exchange market
Nigerian Stock Exchange Market captialisation bows to profit-taking by N583bn
Economic Recession Prof Nwaekeaku says CBN’s intervention in forex market is temporal
Audu Ogbeh Nigeria begins yam export to US and UK
Etisalat Banks refute telco’s takeover
Economic Recession 7 signs that storm is almost over for Nigeria
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has disclosed that the apex bank is not ready to reduce the country's interest rates at the moment.

The governor was speaking at a lecture titled "The dilemma of monetary policy and exchange rate management in a recession: Potential options for Nigeria" at the Economics Department of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, had recently called on the CBN to cut the interest rates due to its effect on the survival of businesses in the country.

In response, Emefiele said reducing interest rates would be a bad idea due to the country's inflation rate (which is at a high 16%), and rising operation costs in the banking sector.

He said a cut in the interest rates will not necessarily improve the country's economic growth, as the high inflation rate would be a problem to achieving that.

According to him, "Interest rates reflect not just the cost of capital, but also the cost of doing business, and so, we need to also look at interest rates from the perspective of the lender.

"Given that most banks have to individually provide security, power and other infrastructure, it is not surprising that some of these costs are passed on to customers in the form of high interest rates."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. He buries himself in movies as a favourite pastime to compensate for his social awkwardness.

Top 3

1 Mining FG to provide N2.5b loan facility for minersbullet
2 Heritage Bank Diversification is the key to recent run of successbullet
3 homeWox.ng Online kitchen store now open!bullet

Business

THE GUARDIAN NEWSPAPER
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Monday, July 24, 2017]
35 young business owners, start-ups receives financial grant from NYPF
YESGrant 35 young business owners, start-ups receive financial grant from NYPF
THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Friday, July 21, 2017]
THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Thursday, July 20, 2017]