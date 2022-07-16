TRANSFERS

Why Chelsea splashed £34m on 31-year-old 'lion' Koulibaly

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
Kalidou Koulibaly has been warmly welcomed to Stamford Bridge by Chelsea and his international teammate Edouard Mendy.

Chelsea co-owner and acting football director Todd Boehly has explained the thinking behind the signing of Teranga Lions captain Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli.

The Blues on Saturday morning confirmed the addition of the Senegalese international as the latest signing at Stamford Bridge.

"(Kalidou) Koulibaly is the second player to join Chelsea this summer! The defender arrives from Napoli," the club said in a statement on their website.

The 31-year-old defender has put pen to paper on a four-year contract that will see him defend the colours of the Blues until the summer of 2026.

He is Chelsea's second summer signing following the initial arrival of England and former Manchester City forward, Raheem Sterling.

Koulibaly's transfer from Italian club Napoli had reportedly cost Chelsea around £34m in transfer fee despite having just a year left on his contract in Italy.

However, there is a good reason why Chelsea has signed the 2021 African champion to bolster their defensive options following the departure of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

Speaking to the club on the transfer, acting football director, Boehly said;

"Kalidou Koulibaly is one of the world’s elite defenders and we are delighted to be welcoming him to Chelsea."

"A great leader and an exemplary team player, Kalidou brings a wealth of experience and attributes that will benefit our squad and the club as a whole."

