Why Chelsea splashed £34m on 31-year-old 'lion' Koulibaly

The Blues on Saturday morning confirmed the addition of the Senegalese international as the latest signing at Stamford Bridge.

"(Kalidou) Koulibaly is the second player to join Chelsea this summer! The defender arrives from Napoli," the club said in a statement on their website.

The 31-year-old defender has put pen to paper on a four-year contract that will see him defend the colours of the Blues until the summer of 2026.

He is Chelsea's second summer signing following the initial arrival of England and former Manchester City forward, Raheem Sterling.

Koulibaly, an elite defender and great leader - Boehly

Koulibaly's transfer from Italian club Napoli had reportedly cost Chelsea around £34m in transfer fee despite having just a year left on his contract in Italy.

However, there is a good reason why Chelsea has signed the 2021 African champion to bolster their defensive options following the departure of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

Speaking to the club on the transfer, acting football director, Boehly said;

"Kalidou Koulibaly is one of the world’s elite defenders and we are delighted to be welcoming him to Chelsea."