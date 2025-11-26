Wike Punishes FCT Official Who 'Closed Schools’ Over Security Concerns

Wike debunked the report that all government schools in the FCT were mandated to close early because of security threats, insisting that no such decision was taken at any level of the administration.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has imposed disciplinary action against Danlami Hayyo, the Mandate Secretary for Education, following a purported directive to close government schools in the nation's capital early.

This followed a widespread report on Tuesday that quoted a memo signed by Aishatu Sani Alhassan , which directed all public senior secondary schools in Abuja to shut down on or before Friday, November 28, 2025, citing urgent security concerns.

According to the memo titled 'Urgent Need for Early Closure of Schools Due to Security Concerns', principals and heads of schools were instructed to end all academic activities immediately and ensure students are dismissed “in an orderly and safe manner.”

Reacting in a statement, Lere Olayinka, the Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the FCT Minister, debunked the report "that all Government Schools in the Federal Capital Territory were mandated to close by November 28, 2025.”

He stressed that no such decision was taken at any level of the administration, and for that reason, Hayyo has been suspended.

Olayinka said the Acting Head of Service, Nancy Sabanti Nathan, had been directed to take disciplinary action against Alhassan, the director of school services, in line with civil service rules.

He described the viral claim of early school closure as “false and misleading,” and urged parents, students and school authorities to disregard the rumour.

The FCT administration further assured residents, particularly students, of adequate security across the territory.

Olayinka disclosed that Wike had directed the restoration of Operation Sweep and the implementation of other security measures to beef up security around schools and communities.

