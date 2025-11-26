Advertisement

Wike Punishes FCT Official Who 'Closed Schools’ Over Security Concerns

Nurudeen Shotayo
Nurudeen Shotayo 10:34 - 26 November 2025
Wike Punishes FCT Official Who 'Closed Schools’ Over Security Concerns
Wike Punishes FCT Official Who 'Closed Schools’ Over Security Concerns
Wike debunked the report that all government schools in the FCT were mandated to close early because of security threats, insisting that no such decision was taken at any level of the administration.
Advertisement

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has imposed disciplinary action against Danlami Hayyo, the Mandate Secretary for Education, following a purported directive to close government schools in the nation's capital early.

Advertisement

This followed a widespread report on Tuesday that quoted a memo signed by Aishatu Sani Alhassan, which directed all public senior secondary schools in Abuja to shut down on or before Friday, November 28, 2025, citing urgent security concerns.

According to the memo titled 'Urgent Need for Early Closure of Schools Due to Security Concerns', principals and heads of schools were instructed to end all academic activities immediately and ensure students are dismissed “in an orderly and safe manner.”

Reacting in a statement, Lere Olayinka, the Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the FCT Minister, debunked the report "that all Government Schools in the Federal Capital Territory were mandated to close by November 28, 2025.”

ALSO READ: Wike ready to testify in Nnamdi Kanu's trial under one condition

Advertisement

He stressed that no such decision was taken at any level of the administration, and for that reason, Hayyo has been suspended.

Olayinka said the Acting Head of Service, Nancy Sabanti Nathan, had been directed to take disciplinary action against Alhassan, the director of school services, in line with civil service rules.

He described the viral claim of early school closure as “false and misleading,” and urged parents, students and school authorities to disregard the rumour.

The FCT administration further assured residents, particularly students, of adequate security across the territory.

Olayinka disclosed that Wike had directed the restoration of Operation Sweep and the implementation of other security measures to beef up security around schools and communities.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 24 Abducted Kebbi Schoolgirls Regain Freedom - 'No Ransom Was Paid'

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update me
Latest Videos
Aisha blows hot on Security forces; Y7ou won't believe what she said [VIDEO]
Local
06.10.2020
Aisha blows hot on Security forces; you won't believe what she said [VIDEO]
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
LAIF Creative Conference 2025 Holds November 29 — Marking 20 Years of Creative Excellence
Lifestyle
27.11.2025
LAIF Creative Conference 2025 Holds November 29 — Marking 20 Years of Creative Excellence
How to Tell if Your Heart Is Healthy
Beauty & Health
27.11.2025
How to Tell if Your Heart Is Healthy
“No One Should Smell Like That in 2025” - Charles Born’s Comment Goes Viral | YouTube/Pulse Nigeria
Entertainment
27.11.2025
“No One Should Smell Like That in 2025” - Charles Born’s Comment Goes Viral
Tems Reveals The Reasons She Loves Wizkid | Photo Credits: Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage, Getty Images
Entertainment
27.11.2025
Tems Reveals The Reasons She Loves Wizkid
Taiwo Oyedele, Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms
Local
27.11.2025
Would the FG Deduct Taxes Directly From Your Bank Account? Maybe
Every Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Book, From Poetry to Picture Books
Entertainment
27.11.2025
Every Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Book, From Poetry to Picture Books