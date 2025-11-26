Advertisement
Sponsored

Why Ambassadors, Expats, and Business Travellers Choose Sujimoto Luxury Short-Let Apartments for Detty December

Pulse Mix 13:27 - 26 November 2025
#FeaturedPost
Advertisement

Great price, great value, excellent customer service, luxuriously finished Italian furniture, and the exclusivity of private chefs and butlers are the reasons Sujimoto Residences has earned a well-deserved reputation as the go-to choice for distinguished ambassadors, expatriates, and business travellers.

Advertisement

It’s not just about a “Detty December” family vacation. Every week, every month, Sujimoto continues to welcome dignitaries, including the South African Ambassador and several other top diplomats, many of whom have stayed at our luxury short-lets for over six months, proving that comfort here is not seasonal—it’s a lifestyle.

The Holiday Rush and Early Bookings 

We are in September, three months before the December festive period, and Sujimoto Residences is already almost 80% booked. This early booking trend highlights a major shift in consumer behavior: discerning travellers know that luxury, privacy, and comfort are best secured well in advance.

Advertisement

Affordable Luxury 

Luxury doesn’t have to be out of reach. At Sujimoto, we offer affordable luxury with rates starting as low as ₦95,000 per night on regular days and up to ₦1,ooo,000 during peak festive periods. 

Guests who book early often secure these stays for almost 50% less, making it one of the most attractive value-for-money luxury experiences in Lagos. To put this in perspective, while some hotels charge up to ₦500,000 for just one room per night, Sujimoto offers a two-bedroom luxury apartment at a much more affordable rate during the “MBER” Months.

Advertisement

Luxury & Style That Speaks for Itself 

Our apartments are more than just accommodations—they are a statement of luxury and style. From Italian furniture to curated décor, every detail speaks to sophistication. We adopt a 5-star hotel mentality where even the soap, towels, cutlery, and plates are carefully handpicked to deliver excellence. 

Beyond Options: What Guests Really Want

While most apartments talk about “diverse options,” from 1 bedroom to 4 bedroom Sujimoto Luxury Short-let Apartment focuses on what matters most to our guests: 

  • Private chefs & butlers delivering unmatched personalized service

  • Fast Wi-Fi and dedicated workspaces for professionals 

  • Attention to detail and customer-first service culture 

  • Privacy and security fit for ambassadors, VIPs, and expatriates

Advertisement

These are the amenities that transform a stay into an unforgettable experience.

Long Stay & Flexibility 

Whether for 10 days or 10 months, we create a home-away-from-home for our guests. Most of our long-stay clients extend their bookings because of the exceptional comfort and discounts offered for extended stays. 

Location Matters

Advertisement

There’s nothing wrong with Lekki or Ibeju-Lekki, but when it comes to true luxury, location is everything. Sujimoto Shortlets are nestled within Banana Island and Old Ikoyi, providing unmatched access to embassies, business districts, and cultural landmarks—making them the ultimate address for those who demand the best. 

Culinary Excellence (Euphoria By Sujimoto)

Private chefs are at the heart of the Sujimoto experience. From Amala to Lasagna, or Coconut Red Curry Salmon, our chefs serve everything from traditional favorites to world-class delicacies, ensuring every guest feels at home while indulging in fine dining. 

And for those who prefer a full experience, our in-house restaurant—Euphoria Pool Restaurant—**offers a fusion of Mediterranean and African flavors with poolside entertainment ranging from live violinists to magicians.

A Track Record of Excellence 

Advertisement

Through word-of-mouth recommendations, glowing testimonials, and a reputation built on excellence, Sujimoto has become the first choice for diplomats, oil & gas executives, and global business travellers.

Secure Your Luxury Experience Now 

As the festive season approaches, Sujimoto Residences is the smart choice for ambassadors, expats, business travellers, and families seeking affordable luxury in the most prestigious locations of Lagos

Call the Sales Director Lynda directly on 0817 582 8060 or call Pius at 0813 281 8597 to reserve your spot today and unlock an experience that redefines luxury living.

#FeaturedPost

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Project Management Institute announces 2021 Future 50 list celebrating 50 young rising leaders changing the world
Business
02.07.2021
Project Management Institute announces 2021 Future 50 list celebrating 50 young rising leaders changing the world
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
LAIF Creative Conference 2025 Holds November 29 — Marking 20 Years of Creative Excellence
Lifestyle
27.11.2025
LAIF Creative Conference 2025 Holds November 29 — Marking 20 Years of Creative Excellence
How to Tell if Your Heart Is Healthy
Beauty & Health
27.11.2025
How to Tell if Your Heart Is Healthy
“No One Should Smell Like That in 2025” - Charles Born’s Comment Goes Viral | YouTube/Pulse Nigeria
Entertainment
27.11.2025
“No One Should Smell Like That in 2025” - Charles Born’s Comment Goes Viral
Tems Reveals The Reasons She Loves Wizkid | Photo Credits: Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage, Getty Images
Entertainment
27.11.2025
Tems Reveals The Reasons She Loves Wizkid
Taiwo Oyedele, Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms
Local
27.11.2025
Would the FG Deduct Taxes Directly From Your Bank Account? Maybe
Every Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Book, From Poetry to Picture Books
Entertainment
27.11.2025
Every Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Book, From Poetry to Picture Books