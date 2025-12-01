Advertisement
Which Gift Card Has the Highest Rate in Nigeria 2026?

Pulse Mix 08:55 - 01 December 2025
If you’re planning to convert your gift card to cash in 2026, one thing matters more than anything else:

The rate.

And Nigerians aren’t leaving this to chance. More people are heading straight to GiftCardsToNaira (GCTN) because the platform consistently offers one of the best gift card rates in both Nigeria and Ghana, with super-fast payouts.

Across the market, some cards naturally pay far better than others. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the highest-paying gift cards in Nigeria, why they perform well, and the ones you should prioritise if you want maximum value.

1. Razer Gold Gift Cards (USA)

Why it pays highest:

  • Global gaming demand

  • Fast verification on GCTN

  • Low fraud risk

2026 Razer Gold Gift Card rates

Denomination

Region

Rate Range (₦)

Platform

$20

$50

USA

USA

₦24,000 – ₦28,000

₦60,000 – ₦70,000

Giftcardstonaira.com

Giftcardstonaira.com

$100

USA

₦120,000 – ₦140,000

Giftcardstonaira.com

$200

USA

₦240,000 – ₦280,000

Giftcardstonaira.com

Historical Trend: Rates have increased 5–10% year-on-year due to gaming subscriptions growth.

2. Steam Gift Cards (Euro / UK/ USA)

Why it pays well:

  • Strong Euro/GBP backing

  • High gamer demand

  • Quick resale on GCTN

2026 Steam Gift Card Rates

Euro Steam Cards 

Denomination

Region

Rate Range (₦)

Platform

€20

EU

₦24900 – ₦26,900

Giftcardstonaira.com

€50

EU

₦62,250 – ₦67,250

Giftcardstonaira.com

€100

EU

₦124,500 – ₦134,500

Giftcardstonaira.com

€200

EU

₦249,000 – ₦269,000

Giftcardstonaira.com

€500

EU

₦625,000 – ₦672,500

Giftcardstonaira.com

UK Steam Cards

Denomination

Region

Rate Range (₦)

Platform

£25

UK

₦35,250 – ₦37,750

Giftcardstonaira.com

£50

UK

₦70,500 – ₦75,500

Giftcardstonaira.com

£100

UK

₦141,000 – ₦151,000

Giftcardstonaira.com

USA Steam Cards

Denomination

Region

Rate Range (₦)

platform

$50

US

₦53,250 – ₦58,250

Giftcardstonaira.com

$100

US

₦106,500 – ₦116,500

Giftcardstonaira.com

$200

US

₦213,000 – ₦233,000

Giftcardstonaira.com


Historical Trend: Euro cards have steadily increased 7% in resale value since 2025 due to inflation and online gaming expansion.

3. Apple / iTunes Gift Cards (US & EU)

Why it pays high:

  • Universal demand (apps, music, subscriptions)

  • Trusted by buyers in Nigeria

  • High liquidity on GCTN

2026 Apple Gift Card Rates

Denomination

Region

Rate Range (₦)

Platform

$50

USA

₦63,000 – ₦68,000

Giftcardstonaira.com

$100

USA

₦126,000 – ₦136,000

Giftcardstonaira.com

€50

EU

₦50,750 – ₦55,750

Giftcardstonaira.com

€100

EU

₦101,500 – ₦111,500

Giftcardstonaira.com

Historical Trend: Rates have risen 4–6% YoY, especially for EU-issued cards.

4. Amazon Gift Cards (USA)

Why it pays:

  • Strong US dollar backing

  • Highly popular among resellers

  • Stable demand for imports

2026 Amazon Gift Card Rates

Denomination

Region

Rate Range (₦)

Platform

$25

USA

₦22,125 – ₦24,625

Giftcardstonaira.com

$50

USA

₦44,250 – ₦49,250

Giftcardstonaira.com

$100

USA

₦88,500 – ₦98,500

Giftcardstonaira.com

$200

USA

₦177,000 – ₦197,000

Giftcardstonaira.com


5. Sephora Gift Cards (USA)

 

2026 Sephora Gift Card Rates

Denomination

Region

Rate Range (₦)

Platform

$25

USA

₦28,000 – ₦30,500

Giftcardstonaira.com

$50

USA

₦56,000 – ₦61,000

Giftcardstonaira.com

$100

USA

₦112,000– ₦122,000

Giftcardstonaira.com

$200

USA

₦224,000– ₦244,000

Giftcardstonaira.com

6. Google Play Gift Cards (USA)


2026 Google Play Gift Card Rates

Denomination

Region

Rate Range (₦)

Platform

$50

USA

₦55,500 – ₦60,500

Giftcardstonaira.com

$100

USA

₦111,000 – ₦121,000

Giftcardstonaira.com

$200

USA

₦222,000 – ₦242,000

Giftcardstonaira.com

$500

USA

₦555,000 – ₦605,000

Giftcardstonaira.com

7. eBay Gift Cards (USA)

2026 eBay Gift card Rates

Denomination

Region

Rate Range (₦)

Platform

$50

USA

₦35,000 – ₦40,000

Giftcardstonaira.com

$100

USA

₦70,000 – ₦80,000

Giftcardstonaira.com

$200

USA

₦140,000 – ₦160,000

Giftcardstonaira.com

8. Walmart Gift Cards (USA)

2026 Walmart Gift Card Rates

Denomination

Region

Rate Range (₦)

Platform

$50

USA

₦28,500 – ₦33,500

Giftcardstonaira.com

$100

USA

₦57,000– ₦67,000

Giftcardstonaira.com

$200

USA

₦114,000– ₦134,000

Giftcardstonaira.com

9. Visa/Mastercard Prepaid Gift Cards (USA)

2026 Visa Gift card Rates

Denomination

Region

Rate Range (₦)

Platform

$50

USA

₦44,500 – ₦49,500

Giftcardstonaira.com

$100

USA

₦89,000 – ₦99,000

Giftcardstonaira.com



10. Footlocker Gift Cards (USA)

2026 Footlocker Gift Card Rates

Denomination

Region

Rate Range (₦)

Platform

$50

USA

₦58,500 – ₦63,500

Giftcardstonaira.com

$100

USA

₦117,000 – ₦127,000

Giftcardstonaira.com

$200

USA

234,000 – ₦254,000

Giftcardstonaira.com


Which Card Has the Highest Rate in Nigeria (2026)?

Based oncurrent data:

Top 5 Highest-Paying Gift Cards (2026)

  1. Steam (Uk)

  2. Apple iTunes (USA)

  3. Razer Gold

  4. Footlocker

  5. Sephora

These cards consistently pay the highest rates and sell the fastest.

Why Nigerians Prefer GiftCardsToNaira (GCTN)

From the beginning of this report, one thing is clear:
Giftcardstonaira.com offers the best Gift card rates and fastest payouts in Nigeria and Ghana.

Users choose GCTN because:

  • Rates update instantly

  • No hidden charges

  • Verified payouts

  • Trusted by traders across Nigeria and Ghana.

  • Top traders earn weekly/monthly rewards

Final Take

As gift card trading keeps growing in Nigeria, having the right information is everything. Whether you’re selling a €100 Steam card, a $100 Apple card, or a $50 Amazon card, platforms like GCTN make sure you get the highest payout possible.

This rate table helps you know exactly what to expect before selling.

