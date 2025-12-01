#FeaturedPost

If you’re planning to convert your gift card to cash in 2026, one thing matters more than anything else: The rate.

And Nigerians aren’t leaving this to chance. More people are heading straight to GiftCardsToNaira (GCTN) because the platform consistently offers one of the best gift card rates in both Nigeria and Ghana, with super-fast payouts.

Across the market, some cards naturally pay far better than others. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the highest-paying gift cards in Nigeria, why they perform well, and the ones you should prioritise if you want maximum value.

1. Razer Gold Gift Cards (USA)

Why it pays highest: Global gaming demand

Fast verification on GCTN

Low fraud risk

2026 Razer Gold Gift Card rates Denomination Region Rate Range (₦) Platform $20 $50 USA USA ₦24,000 – ₦28,000 ₦60,000 – ₦70,000 Giftcardstonaira.com Giftcardstonaira.com $100 USA ₦120,000 – ₦140,000 Giftcardstonaira.com $200 USA ₦240,000 – ₦280,000 Giftcardstonaira.com Historical Trend: Rates have increased 5–10% year-on-year due to gaming subscriptions growth.

2. Steam Gift Cards (Euro / UK/ USA) Why it pays well: Strong Euro/GBP backing

High gamer demand

Quick resale on GCTN

2026 Steam Gift Card Rates Euro Steam Cards Denomination Region Rate Range (₦) Platform €20 EU ₦24900 – ₦26,900 Giftcardstonaira.com €50 EU ₦62,250 – ₦67,250 Giftcardstonaira.com €100 EU ₦124,500 – ₦134,500 Giftcardstonaira.com €200 EU ₦249,000 – ₦269,000 Giftcardstonaira.com €500 EU ₦625,000 – ₦672,500 Giftcardstonaira.com

UK Steam Cards Denomination Region Rate Range (₦) Platform £25 UK ₦35,250 – ₦37,750 Giftcardstonaira.com £50 UK ₦70,500 – ₦75,500 Giftcardstonaira.com £100 UK ₦141,000 – ₦151,000 Giftcardstonaira.com

USA Steam Cards Denomination Region Rate Range (₦) platform $50 US ₦53,250 – ₦58,250 Giftcardstonaira.com $100 US ₦106,500 – ₦116,500 Giftcardstonaira.com $200 US ₦213,000 – ₦233,000 Giftcardstonaira.com

Historical Trend: Euro cards have steadily increased 7% in resale value since 2025 due to inflation and online gaming expansion.

3. Apple / iTunes Gift Cards (US & EU) Why it pays high: Universal demand (apps, music, subscriptions)

Trusted by buyers in Nigeria

High liquidity on GCTN

2026 Apple Gift Card Rates Denomination Region Rate Range (₦) Platform $50 USA ₦63,000 – ₦68,000 Giftcardstonaira.com $100 USA ₦126,000 – ₦136,000 Giftcardstonaira.com €50 EU ₦50,750 – ₦55,750 Giftcardstonaira.com €100 EU ₦101,500 – ₦111,500 Giftcardstonaira.com Historical Trend: Rates have risen 4–6% YoY, especially for EU-issued cards.

4. Amazon Gift Cards (USA) Why it pays: Strong US dollar backing

Highly popular among resellers

Stable demand for imports

2026 Amazon Gift Card Rates Denomination Region Rate Range (₦) Platform $25 USA ₦22,125 – ₦24,625 Giftcardstonaira.com $50 USA ₦44,250 – ₦49,250 Giftcardstonaira.com $100 USA ₦88,500 – ₦98,500 Giftcardstonaira.com $200 USA ₦177,000 – ₦197,000 Giftcardstonaira.com



5. Sephora Gift Cards (USA) 2026 Sephora Gift Card Rates Denomination Region Rate Range (₦) Platform $25 USA ₦28,000 – ₦30,500 Giftcardstonaira.com $50 USA ₦56,000 – ₦61,000 Giftcardstonaira.com $100 USA ₦112,000– ₦122,000 Giftcardstonaira.com $200 USA ₦224,000– ₦244,000 Giftcardstonaira.com

6. Google Play Gift Cards (USA)



2026 Google Play Gift Card Rates Denomination Region Rate Range (₦) Platform $50 USA ₦55,500 – ₦60,500 Giftcardstonaira.com $100 USA ₦111,000 – ₦121,000 Giftcardstonaira.com $200 USA ₦222,000 – ₦242,000 Giftcardstonaira.com $500 USA ₦555,000 – ₦605,000 Giftcardstonaira.com

7. eBay Gift Cards (USA)

2026 eBay Gift card Rates Denomination Region Rate Range (₦) Platform $50 USA ₦35,000 – ₦40,000 Giftcardstonaira.com $100 USA ₦70,000 – ₦80,000 Giftcardstonaira.com $200 USA ₦140,000 – ₦160,000 Giftcardstonaira.com

8. Walmart Gift Cards (USA)

2026 Walmart Gift Card Rates Denomination Region Rate Range (₦) Platform $50 USA ₦28,500 – ₦33,500 Giftcardstonaira.com $100 USA ₦57,000– ₦67,000 Giftcardstonaira.com $200 USA ₦114,000– ₦134,000 Giftcardstonaira.com

9. Visa/Mastercard Prepaid Gift Cards (USA)

2026 Visa Gift card Rates Denomination Region Rate Range (₦) Platform $50 USA ₦44,500 – ₦49,500 Giftcardstonaira.com $100 USA ₦89,000 – ₦99,000 Giftcardstonaira.com





10. Footlocker Gift Cards (USA)

2026 Footlocker Gift Card Rates Denomination Region Rate Range (₦) Platform $50 USA ₦58,500 – ₦63,500 Giftcardstonaira.com $100 USA ₦117,000 – ₦127,000 Giftcardstonaira.com $200 USA 234,000 – ₦254,000 Giftcardstonaira.com



Which Card Has the Highest Rate in Nigeria (2026)?

Based oncurrent data:

Top 5 Highest-Paying Gift Cards (2026) Steam (Uk) Apple iTunes (USA) Razer Gold Footlocker Sephora These cards consistently pay the highest rates and sell the fastest.

Why Nigerians Prefer GiftCardsToNaira (GCTN)

From the beginning of this report, one thing is clear:

Giftcardstonaira.com offers the best Gift card rates and fastest payouts in Nigeria and Ghana. Users choose GCTN because: Rates update instantly

No hidden charges

Verified payouts

Trusted by traders across Nigeria and Ghana.

Top traders earn weekly/monthly rewards

Final Take

As gift card trading keeps growing in Nigeria, having the right information is everything. Whether you’re selling a €100 Steam card, a $100 Apple card, or a $50 Amazon card, platforms like GCTN make sure you get the highest payout possible. This rate table helps you know exactly what to expect before selling.