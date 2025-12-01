Which Gift Card Has the Highest Rate in Nigeria 2026?
If you’re planning to convert your gift card to cash in 2026, one thing matters more than anything else:
The rate.
And Nigerians aren’t leaving this to chance. More people are heading straight to GiftCardsToNaira (GCTN) because the platform consistently offers one of the best gift card rates in both Nigeria and Ghana, with super-fast payouts.
Across the market, some cards naturally pay far better than others. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the highest-paying gift cards in Nigeria, why they perform well, and the ones you should prioritise if you want maximum value.
1. Razer Gold Gift Cards (USA)
Why it pays highest:
Global gaming demand
Fast verification on GCTN
Low fraud risk
2026 Razer Gold Gift Card rates
Denomination
Region
Rate Range (₦)
Platform
$20
$50
USA
USA
₦24,000 – ₦28,000
₦60,000 – ₦70,000
Giftcardstonaira.com
Giftcardstonaira.com
$100
USA
₦120,000 – ₦140,000
Giftcardstonaira.com
$200
USA
₦240,000 – ₦280,000
Giftcardstonaira.com
Historical Trend: Rates have increased 5–10% year-on-year due to gaming subscriptions growth.
2. Steam Gift Cards (Euro / UK/ USA)
Why it pays well:
Strong Euro/GBP backing
High gamer demand
Quick resale on GCTN
2026 Steam Gift Card Rates
Euro Steam Cards
Denomination
Region
Rate Range (₦)
Platform
€20
EU
₦24900 – ₦26,900
Giftcardstonaira.com
€50
EU
₦62,250 – ₦67,250
Giftcardstonaira.com
€100
EU
₦124,500 – ₦134,500
Giftcardstonaira.com
€200
EU
₦249,000 – ₦269,000
Giftcardstonaira.com
€500
EU
₦625,000 – ₦672,500
Giftcardstonaira.com
UK Steam Cards
Denomination
Region
Rate Range (₦)
Platform
£25
UK
₦35,250 – ₦37,750
Giftcardstonaira.com
£50
UK
₦70,500 – ₦75,500
Giftcardstonaira.com
£100
UK
₦141,000 – ₦151,000
Giftcardstonaira.com
USA Steam Cards
Denomination
Region
Rate Range (₦)
platform
$50
US
₦53,250 – ₦58,250
Giftcardstonaira.com
$100
US
₦106,500 – ₦116,500
Giftcardstonaira.com
$200
US
₦213,000 – ₦233,000
Giftcardstonaira.com
Historical Trend: Euro cards have steadily increased 7% in resale value since 2025 due to inflation and online gaming expansion.
3. Apple / iTunes Gift Cards (US & EU)
Why it pays high:
Universal demand (apps, music, subscriptions)
Trusted by buyers in Nigeria
High liquidity on GCTN
2026 Apple Gift Card Rates
Denomination
Region
Rate Range (₦)
Platform
$50
USA
₦63,000 – ₦68,000
Giftcardstonaira.com
$100
USA
₦126,000 – ₦136,000
Giftcardstonaira.com
€50
EU
₦50,750 – ₦55,750
Giftcardstonaira.com
€100
EU
₦101,500 – ₦111,500
Giftcardstonaira.com
Historical Trend: Rates have risen 4–6% YoY, especially for EU-issued cards.
4. Amazon Gift Cards (USA)
Why it pays:
Strong US dollar backing
Highly popular among resellers
Stable demand for imports
2026 Amazon Gift Card Rates
Denomination
Region
Rate Range (₦)
Platform
$25
USA
₦22,125 – ₦24,625
Giftcardstonaira.com
$50
USA
₦44,250 – ₦49,250
Giftcardstonaira.com
$100
USA
₦88,500 – ₦98,500
Giftcardstonaira.com
$200
USA
₦177,000 – ₦197,000
Giftcardstonaira.com
5. Sephora Gift Cards (USA)
2026 Sephora Gift Card Rates
Denomination
Region
Rate Range (₦)
Platform
$25
USA
₦28,000 – ₦30,500
Giftcardstonaira.com
$50
USA
₦56,000 – ₦61,000
Giftcardstonaira.com
$100
USA
₦112,000– ₦122,000
Giftcardstonaira.com
$200
USA
₦224,000– ₦244,000
Giftcardstonaira.com
6. Google Play Gift Cards (USA)
2026 Google Play Gift Card Rates
Denomination
Region
Rate Range (₦)
Platform
$50
USA
₦55,500 – ₦60,500
Giftcardstonaira.com
$100
USA
₦111,000 – ₦121,000
Giftcardstonaira.com
$200
USA
₦222,000 – ₦242,000
Giftcardstonaira.com
$500
USA
₦555,000 – ₦605,000
Giftcardstonaira.com
7. eBay Gift Cards (USA)
2026 eBay Gift card Rates
Denomination
Region
Rate Range (₦)
Platform
$50
USA
₦35,000 – ₦40,000
Giftcardstonaira.com
$100
USA
₦70,000 – ₦80,000
Giftcardstonaira.com
$200
USA
₦140,000 – ₦160,000
Giftcardstonaira.com
8. Walmart Gift Cards (USA)
2026 Walmart Gift Card Rates
Denomination
Region
Rate Range (₦)
Platform
$50
USA
₦28,500 – ₦33,500
Giftcardstonaira.com
$100
USA
₦57,000– ₦67,000
Giftcardstonaira.com
$200
USA
₦114,000– ₦134,000
Giftcardstonaira.com
9. Visa/Mastercard Prepaid Gift Cards (USA)
2026 Visa Gift card Rates
Denomination
Region
Rate Range (₦)
Platform
$50
USA
₦44,500 – ₦49,500
Giftcardstonaira.com
$100
USA
₦89,000 – ₦99,000
Giftcardstonaira.com
10. Footlocker Gift Cards (USA)
2026 Footlocker Gift Card Rates
Denomination
Region
Rate Range (₦)
Platform
$50
USA
₦58,500 – ₦63,500
Giftcardstonaira.com
$100
USA
₦117,000 – ₦127,000
Giftcardstonaira.com
$200
USA
234,000 – ₦254,000
Giftcardstonaira.com
Which Card Has the Highest Rate in Nigeria (2026)?
Based oncurrent data:
Top 5 Highest-Paying Gift Cards (2026)
Steam (Uk)
Apple iTunes (USA)
Razer Gold
Footlocker
Sephora
These cards consistently pay the highest rates and sell the fastest.
Why Nigerians Prefer GiftCardsToNaira (GCTN)
From the beginning of this report, one thing is clear:
Giftcardstonaira.com offers the best Gift card rates and fastest payouts in Nigeria and Ghana.
Users choose GCTN because:
Rates update instantly
No hidden charges
Verified payouts
Trusted by traders across Nigeria and Ghana.
Top traders earn weekly/monthly rewards
Final Take
As gift card trading keeps growing in Nigeria, having the right information is everything. Whether you’re selling a €100 Steam card, a $100 Apple card, or a $50 Amazon card, platforms like GCTN make sure you get the highest payout possible.
This rate table helps you know exactly what to expect before selling.
#FeaturedPost