Wedding traditions: The bride's bouquet chased evil spirits

Martha Kemigisha 16:05 - 10 July 2023
Wedding traditions: The bride's bouquet was used to chase evil spirits/Pexels
Many traditions have evolved although not changed and often for the better. However, if the green herbs and earth vegetation were <a href="https://www.pulse.ug/lifestyle/relationships-and-weddings/barbie-itungo-shared-this-tip-from-her-envied-marriage-at-kassanda-mp-kalules/2gqpg6e">used to protect the marriage</a>, is the flower bouquet an evolution for the better? Today we explore the wedding tradition of the bride carrying a bouquet and what the contents mean.
The day was the 10th of February 1840 at Chapel Royal, St. James's Palace, in London when Queen Victoria of England was married to Prince Albert of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha. 

It is said that while she lay down with a headache that evening she wrote in her diary, "I NEVER, NEVER spent such an evening!!! MY DEAREST DEAREST DEAR Albert ... his excessive love & affection gave me feelings of heavenly love & happiness I never could have hoped to have felt before! He clasped me in his arms, & we kissed each other again & again! His beauty, his sweetness & gentleness—really how can I ever be thankful enough to have such a Husband! ... to be called by names of tenderness, I have never yet heard used to me before—was bliss beyond belief! Oh! This was the happiest day of my life!"

Wedding traditions: The bride's bouquet was used to chase evil spirits
Unbeknownst to many at the time, this wedding would set a new standard for weddings to come. The Queen carried a bouquet of snowdrops which were Albert's favourite flower. 

Thereafter, carrying a favourite flower variety became popular.

What did brides carry as bouquets on their weddings before the 1840s, you may ask.

In ancient Greece and Rome, bouquets were all about herbs. 

In those days, it was fashionable to carry aromatic bouquets of dill and garlic among other herbs and spices. Although it doesn't seem aesthetically pleasing, the point of these bouquets was to chase away evil spirits from the commencement of holy matrimony.

We have now graduated to peonies, roses and other lush floral herbs that cater to the bride's wants and likes. We have also graduated from assuming evil spirits infiltrate wedding days and instead focus on the love and familial connections being formed.

But whether it's herbs for fighting off evil spirits or flowers expressing joy and love, all is fair in love!

