Valjae Gets up Close & Personal in ‘Colourful Lies’

Valjae shares the message of hope and triumph in 'Colourful Lies'.

An unmissable element in Valjae’s ‘Colourful Lies’ is his gritty vocals, which convey the conviction of an artist who is making music that speaks to his personality and essence. While his guttural baritone might make some artists reluctant to mold melodies, Valjae leans into it to tell the story of hope and strength with relatable writing and commanding vocals.

In Afrobeats, the quality of the chorus and song arrangement matters as much as it does in pop music. Valjae shows his understanding of the basics on his single ‘Colourful Lies,’ which he kicks off with a chorus that instantly grabs attention and a swing-type production that allows his vocals to shine.

On this song, the chorus offers the strongest moment and provides the platform for the verses to tell the story of rising above sin, tribulations, and the sobering message that every hurting heart needs Jesus.

Another thing Valjae got right is the writing, which caters to his faith while still holding the relatability to pass a clear message to the average listener. In the first verse, he offers himself as an example of someone who relied on his own wisdom and failed, thereby grounding the song in reality rather than fiction.

His calm and collected delivery also helps mold melodies that sit well on the beat and provide the sobriety required to appreciate the message.

Afrobeats act Valjae

Despite the infectious hook and relatable writing, the song suffers from a poor mixing quality that makes it difficult to pick out the lyrics. It also didn’t help that the producer interrupted the listening experience with multiple tagline placements.



Perhaps these production flaws capture the challenges of an emerging talent just finding his voice, especially since his subsequent releases have delivered better production.