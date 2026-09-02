Comedian Okey Bakassi recounts love journey as he celebrates 25 years of marriage with wife

Comedian Okey Bakassi recounts love journey as he celebrates 25 years of marriage with wife

Comedian Okey Bakassi recounts love journey as he celebrates 25 years of marriage with wife

Popular comedian Okey Bakassi has celebrated 25 years of marriage with his wife, Zizi.

Okey Bakassi and wife Zizi celebrate 25 years of marriage after meeting in 1988

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Okey Bakassi thanks wife for her love, sacrifices and support as they mark 25th anniversary

Okey Bakassi reveals how pursuit of higher education separated him and wife before destiny brought them back together

The comedian marked their wedding anniversary with a video collage featuring some of the memorable moments they have shared as a couple.

Alongside the video, Bakassi penned a heartfelt note reflecting on their journey from young lovers to a family of five.

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He recalled how their relationship began and how they found their way back to each other after being separated by their pursuit of higher education.

“We met in 1988, few love letters later, we became friends.

The pursuit of higher education pulled us apart, but destiny brought us back together. On the 1st of September 2001, in the city where we met and fell in love (Port Harcourt), we exchanged marital vows supported by family and friends.

God has blessed us with three lovely young adults, kept us in good health, and has seen us through a turbulent world that is always changing.

We are not chasing records or trying to prove people wrong.

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We are just living our lives and showing ourselves that we made the right decision...in love, trust, faith and humility.”

Bakassi also thanked his wife for her love, sacrifices, and support throughout their 25 years together.

“Zizi, my darling wife, thanks for saying YES 25 years ago...thanks for believing, thanks for staying, thanks for helping me find direction, thanks for your sacrifices. Please, let's do another 25 years and beyond... You know me as no one does. I love you forever. Happy 25th anniversary,” he wrote.