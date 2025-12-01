See All the Sky-Inspired Looks at Tomike’s Olori Ebi Party

This year, she brought together 1,000 family members for a day wrapped in joy, food, hugs, music, and that Tomike signature sparkle.

There are parties… and then there is Party With Olori Ebi Vol. 2, the kind of gathering that doesn’t just happen; it unfolds. Slowly, beautifully, with that familiar November warmth her community has come to expect every single year. Tomike has built something rare. Not the loud, glittery celebrity-fan dynamic the world is used to, but a soft, familial kind of closeness. Her people call her Olori Ebi not because it’s fancy, but because it feels true.

According to her, the nickname wasn’t even self-chosen; it grew organically from the way she always called them “family members,” and they responded with the title that literally means Head of the Family.

This year, she brought together 1,000 family members for a day wrapped in joy, food, hugs, music, and that Tomike signature sparkle. The Asoebi theme ? Sky-blue with white printed patterns, a palette that immediately softened the air and made everyone look like they walked out of a cloud. Or a dream. Or both. READ ALSO: It Was Raining Power Black, White & Cultural Red at the Warlord Movie Premiere

Tomike’s Look

It’s impossible to talk about the looks without acknowledging the woman who inspired them. Tomike Adeoye doesn’t just host parties; she builds experiences. And this particular one exists because her heart insists on giving, over and over again. Her look wasn’t just an outfit; it was an entrance, a full-body announcement that the head of the family had arrived, and she didn’t come to play for even one second.

She stepped out in this sky-blue masterpiece that felt like the fabric version of joy. The bodice was exceptional. Two sculpted rose-like cups, rich and dramatic, blooming right on her chest. And the beaded midsection that looked like someone poured a handful of diamonds and just let them fall exactly where they needed to. Not too much, not too little. Just this glittering waterfall hugging her waist.

The asoebi fabric flowed from the waist down, with that beautiful white pattern scattered across it, almost like tiny clouds lazily drifting across a blue sky. The mermaid silhouette wrapped her curves and then released into a soft, sweeping train that followed her like a loyal fan. READ ALSO: If You’ve Been Online Lately, You’ve Definitely Seen a Niovo Dress

The Sky-Blue Asoebi That Set the Mood

Sky-blue is not an easy colour to pull off unless the entire atmosphere cooperates. But somehow, this crowd made it look effortless. The shade carried a calmness that balanced the energy of having 1,000 people in one space. Some looks leaned into softness, flowy fabrics, airy sleeves, and delicate floral appliqués. Others went bold with structured corsets, sharp cuts, and dramatic silhouettes.