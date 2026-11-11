Timaya sparks dating rumours with Joy Adesanya, says he's been battling too much enjoyment

Singer Timaya has sparked fresh dating rumors after sharing private jet photos alongside Joy Adesanya.

Singer Timaya has sparked dating rumours with a woman identified as Joy Adesanya after they shared similar photos from an apparent private jet trip.

The singer described a long-running personal "battle" as "ENJOYMENT" in his post, while Adesanya reposted his photos with a heart-hands emoji.

Neither Timaya nor Adesanya has confirmed a relationship, although fans have speculated about their connection.

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Singer Timaya and a woman identified as Joy Adesanya have sparked dating rumours after posting similar photos from what appeared to be a private jet trip, with the singer describing a long-running "battle" as too much enjoyment.

Adesanya was the first to post, sharing photos and videos on Instagram on November 8, 2026, with the caption "Chinese whisper". Timaya followed on November 10 with his own series of private jet photos that included her.

In his caption, Timaya wrote that there was something he had been battling for a long time and did not know what to do about it, and that he was not the type to air personal matters in public. He then revealed that the "battle" was "ENJOYMENT," and signed off with his popular phrase "ChuloWAY."

Singer, Timaya

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Adesanya appeared to restrict comments on her post and reposted Timaya's photos on her Instagram story with a heart-hands emoji. Neither of them has publicly confirmed or denied that they are in a relationship.

Fans flooded the comments, with many praising Adesanya and urging Timaya to hold on to her.

Timaya's relationship life has been publicly followed before. In January 2025, he introduced American reality TV star Brooke Bailey, of Basketball Wives, as his girlfriend, after the two were spotted boarding a private jet together in December 2024. The singer, who has never married, has four children with three women, following multiple reports.

Singer, Timaya with Joy Adesanya

In February 2024, Timaya said he could never marry a Nigerian woman.

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