Teething isn’t just for babies: why wisdom teeth can cause trouble in your twenties

Wisdom teeth can arrive long after your other adult teeth. Here’s why they sometimes cause pain, when to see a dentist, and why they don't always need to be removed.

You probably thought teething was something you left behind in babyhood. Then an ache starts at the back of your mouth, and you wonder: could another tooth be coming through?

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Wisdom teeth may be the cause of that ache. They are the last adult teeth at the very back of your mouth. They usually start coming through in your late teens or early twenties, although they can cause problems later too.

Think of your mouth as a room that is already furnished by the time they arrive. The other teeth have taken their places, and these late guests need somewhere to fit. Some have enough space to settle in. Others cannot come through fully or emerge at an angle.

Why can wisdom teeth cause pain?

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Sometimes a wisdom tooth comes through only partway, leaving a small piece of gum covering part of it. Food and bacteria can collect underneath, making the gum around that tooth red, swollen and sore. An infection can also develop.

You might notice pain at the back of your mouth or an unpleasant taste. Chewing may also become uncomfortable, and opening your mouth can feel difficult as well.

But pain in that area does not automatically mean your wisdom tooth is the cause. Another tooth with decay can cause a similar ache. A dentist can check where the pain is coming from.

Do wisdom teeth always need to be removed?

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Not necessarily. A wisdom tooth does not need removing simply because it has appeared or because you have reached a certain age.

The decision depends on its position, whether it is causing problems and whether you can keep it clean. An X-ray may help the dentist see parts hidden beneath your gum, including the roots and how close they are to the next tooth or nearby nerves.

If the tooth is healthy and can be kept clean, your dentist may recommend leaving it in place and checking it at future appointments. If it causes repeated infections or damages the tooth beside it, your dentist may recommend removing it.

Even if your wisdom tooth does not hurt, mention it at a routine dental appointment. The dentist can check for problems you may not have noticed.

When should you see a dentist about wisdom-tooth pain?

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If the ache keeps returning, arrange a dental appointment. You do not have to wait until it disrupts your sleep or makes eating difficult. Going for a check does not mean you are agreeing to have the tooth removed.

Contact a dentist promptly if the pain or swelling gets worse, you develop a fever or opening your mouth becomes difficult. If swelling makes breathing or swallowing difficult, seek emergency medical care.

Until your appointment, clean the area gently if you can do so comfortably. If you need pain relief, follow the instructions on the packaging and ask a pharmacist if you are unsure what you can take.

If you need a tooth removed, your dentist will explain why and what to expect during treatment. Your age is one factor in planning treatment, but there is no deadline by which everyone must have their wisdom teeth removed.

Your twenties may bring a few late arrivals. A wisdom tooth can be one of them, but recurring pain is not something you have to accept as another part of growing up.

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By Mariamm Olayode