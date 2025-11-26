Stanbic IBTC hosts 11th Together4ALimb Walk; empowers 200 children across Nigeria

#FeaturedPost

L–R: Wole Adeniyi, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank; Chuma Nwokocha, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings; Bunmi Dayo-Olagunju, Deputy Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank; and Dr. Tolu Ajomale, Director, Special Projects, Representative, Honourable Commissioner for Health, Lagos State with some of the beneficiaries, during the 2025 Together4ALimb, held recently in Lagos.

Stanbic IBTC Holdings, a member of Standard Bank Group, successfully hosted the 11th edition of its Together4ALimb Walk on Saturday, 15 November 2025. The company’s flagship corporate social investment (CSI) initiative focuses on underserved children aged 0 – 18 years, who are living with limb loss across the states in Nigeria by providing prosthetic limbs and Stanbic IBTC Education Trusts for the children. The event, which has become a hallmark of corporate social responsibility in Nigeria's financial services sector, saw participants embark on a symbolic walk in Victoria Island.

Filled with energy and enthusiasm, the annual Togetehr4ALimb Walk reaffirms Stanbic IBTC’s commitment to fostering inclusion and improving the lives of the beneficiaries. The event provided a shared sense of purpose as staff members, Together4ALimb beneficiaries, their parents and guardians, and major stakeholders walked in solidarity to raise awareness for limb loss and celebrated the remarkable courage and progress of the beneficiaries. The initiative represents a decade-long commitment to changing lives and creating opportunities for children who might otherwise have been marginalised due to physical disabilities.

This year marked a significant milestone as 64 new beneficiaries received prosthetic limbs, bringing the total number of children supported since the programme's inception to 200. Beyond the prosthetic limbs, each beneficiary also received an education trust valued at N1.5 million to support their academic journey; ensuring that they have the resources needed to pursue their dreams and reach their full potential.

Speaking at the event, Chuma Nwokocha, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, said: "To celebrate our 200 beneficiaries this year, we are telling the story of a journey defined by compassion and progress. Together4ALimb is more than an initiative - it is a promise to keep enabling futures and empowering children to thrive. Each child we support represents a transformed life; a family uplifted; and a community strengthened. We are honoured to continue this journey and look forward to touching even more lives in the years to come."

Wole Adeniyi, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank, added: "Each step we take during this walk is a symbol of shared hope and collective responsibility. We are proud to stand with the children benefiting from this initiative, and their families, as we continue to drive awareness around limb loss and inclusion across Nigeria. The Together4ALimb initiative embodies our belief that banking is about more than transactions. It's also about transformation and making a meaningful difference in the communities we serve."

This year’s edition also featured inspiring testimonials from beneficiaries and their families, who shared their stories of resilience and gratitude. Many spoke about how receiving prosthetic limbs had not only restored their mobility, but also their confidence and sense of belonging in society.

In addition to the physical walk, Stanbic IBTC invited its customers and supporters to participate virtually using the Steps by Stanbic IBTC App; enabling them to join from anywhere in the world. This virtual component allowed thousands more people to show their support for children living with limb loss and contribute to raising awareness around the importance of inclusion.

The Together4ALimb initiative reflects Stanbic IBTC's broader commitment to sustainable development and social impact. By addressing both the immediate physical needs of children through prosthetic limbs provision in their childhood, and their long-term educational needs through education trusts, the programme takes a holistic approach to empowerment and inclusion.

Through initiatives like Together4ALimb, Stanbic IBTC continues to demonstrate its unwavering dedication to building a more inclusive, equitable, and compassionate society where every child, regardless of physical challenges, has the opportunity to succeed and contribute meaningfully to Nigeria's development.