Top 20 most streamed artist of all time on Apple Music

Top 20 most streamed artist of all time on Apple Music

Drake is the most streamed artist of all time on Apple Music - See the Top 20

Music data publication Chart Data recently marked its 10th anniversary. As part of the celebration, the page teamed up with global music streaming platform Apple Music to publish its top 20 most-streamed songs of all time.

Apple Music partners with Chart Data to publish the top 20 most-streamed artists of all time on the platform.

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The list, which is dominated by American musicians, features some of the biggest global stars of the last decade.

Rappers dominate the list with 10 hip hop artists making the top 20.

The list is expectedly dominated by American artists and superstars who have shaped global music for the past two decades.

The list appears to follow a similar pattern to the 100 most-streamed songs on Apple Music revealed in 2025, as American rappers dominated the top 20, capturing the popularity of the platform in America, where it debuted in 2015.

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Rapper Eminem ranks at NO. 20 on the chart, thanks to an extensive catalogue of hit songs that has continued to enjoy patronage in the digital era. Canadian superstar Justin Bieber is the 19th most-streamed artist on the list, having raked in billions of streams from his hit records that span 2011 to date.

Ed Sheeran

British hitmaker Ed Sheeran is the 18th most-streamed artist on Apple Music as he boasts of several era-defining hit records, including some of the most-streamed songs of all time.

American rappers Rod Wave, Gunna, and Lil Durk are the 17th, 16th, and 15th most-streamed artists of all time on Apple Music.

Kendrick Lamar

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27-time Grammy winner Kendrick Lamar is the 14th most-streamed artist of all time on Apple Music, while multi-talented singer, rapper, and dancer Chris Brown is the 13th most-streamed artist on the platform.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande is one of two women in the top 20 with a 12th-place entry on the list, which captures her status as one of the most defining stars of the streaming era.

Superstar rapper and producer Travis Scott is the 11th most-streamed artist, while rapper and singer Post Malone ranks at NO. 10 thanks to his collection of diamond records.

Global music icon Kanye West is the 9th most-streamed artist on the list with a hit-packed catalogue that is one of the most celebrated in hip hop.

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Country Music star Morgan Wallen's rapid rise to superstardom is marked by his massive streaming numbers, which earn him the 8th place on the list of most-streamed artists of all time on Apple Music.

Canadian megastar The Weeknd is the 7th most-streamed artist as he maintains his status as one of the most iconic stars in global pop music.

The Weeknd is the #7 most streamed artist in Apple Music history. pic.twitter.com/kCRymwHoPJ — chart data (@chartdata) June 18, 2026

American rapper Lil Baby's status as one of the leading voices in contemporary rap music earns him a NO. 6 spot on the list.

Puerto Rican megastar Bad Bunny is the 5th most-streamed artist of all time on Apple Music, thanks to a hugely successful career that has made him one of the biggest Latin stars of all time.

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American rapper Young Boy Never Broke Again is the 4th most-streamed artist of all time on Apple Music. This stride captures the success of the rapper who is also the most RIAA-certified rapper of all time.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is the #4 most streamed artist in Apple Music history. pic.twitter.com/z9qzZM9A3V — chart data (@chartdata) June 18, 2026

Atlanta rapper Future has enjoyed a wildly successful career defined by chart-topping records that popularise Trap Music. He ranks as third on the list, next to Taylor Swift and Drake, who are two of the best-selling stars of the century.

Taylor Swift is the #2 most streamed artist in Apple Music history. pic.twitter.com/TVpXVPNPwA — chart data (@chartdata) June 18, 2026

Drake is the #1 most streamed artist in Apple Music history. pic.twitter.com/gefaGcSBmB — chart data (@chartdata) June 18, 2026

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Taylor Swift is the second female artist in the top 20, as she ranks second on the list, while Canadian rapper Drake tops the list in a display of commercial dominance that has spanned over a decade.

Top 20 most streamed artist of all time on Apple Music

Top 20 most streamed artist of all time on Apple Music