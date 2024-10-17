SheyeOladejo wows at Africa Fashion Week London 2024 with her 'Èjìré' Collection

SheyeOladejo wows at Africa Fashion Week London 2024 with her 'Èjìré' Collection

SheyeOladejo wows at Africa Fashion Week London 2024 with her 'Èjìré' Collection

Lagos metro line: I was angry with Ambode – Amaechi

The 2024 edition of Africa Fashion Week London (AFWL) will undoubtedly be remembered for its celebration of African heritage, creativity, and craftsmanship.

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Among the standout moments was SheyeOladejo’s much-anticipated runway debut, where she showcased her latest collection, Èjìré, to a captivated audience.

From her humble beginnings in Ile-Ife to being featured in Vogue and commanding attention on one of the most prestigious fashion stages, Oladejo's journey continues to inspire.

Oladejo, the creative force behind the luxury fashion brand Scqueeze delivered an exceptional presentation at AFWL, held at the Kensington & Chelsea Conference Centre in London.

Her collection, Èjìré, drew inspiration from the folklore of twins in the ancient Oyo Kingdom, and her designs truly embodied the mystical and dual nature of the African woman.

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Each piece resonated with the themes of identity, strength, and tradition, weaving together modern sophistication with rich cultural heritage.

SheyeOladejo wows at Africa Fashion Week London 2024 with her 'Èjìré' Collection

In Yoruba culture, twins are revered as symbols of prosperity and protection, and Oladejo masterfully captured this essence in her work.

Aso-Oke, a fabric traditionally used for celebration, combined with Adire’s artisanal storytelling, gave the Èjìré collection a distinctive look that felt both timeless and refreshingly modern.

Her use of these iconic fabrics with contemporary twists delighted the fashion insiders and enthusiasts in attendance.

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Speaking on her inspiration for the collection, Oladejo shared, “The Èjìré collection is a tribute to the strength and resilience of African women. By fusing Aso-Oke and Adire, I wanted to create pieces that honor our heritage while allowing today’s woman to express herself boldly in a modern world.”

SheyeOladejo wows at Africa Fashion Week London 2024 with her 'Èjìré' Collection

A defining feature of Oladejo's work is her commitment to craftsmanship. For the Èjìré collection, she collaborated with local artisans, ensuring that every piece embodied generations of expertise and attention to detail.

"Every stitch tells a story," she remarked after the show. "Working alongside artisans who have mastered their craft is humbling and a reminder of the deep-rooted legacy we continue with each design."

The audience, including fashion influencers, industry insiders, and cultural tastemakers, was visibly impressed by the collection’s balance of elegance and power.

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SheyeOladejo wows at Africa Fashion Week London 2024 with her 'Èjìré' Collection

From flowing, ethereal gowns to structured, bold silhouettes, the Èjìré collection made a strong impression, positioning Oladejo as a designer to watch in the global fashion landscape.

While the AFWL showcase offered an exciting preview of what’s to come, the full Èjìré collection is set to officially launch in November, adding to the anticipation surrounding SheyeOladejo’s growing influence in the fashion world.

Africa Fashion Week London continues to be a prominent platform for African designers, and this year was no exception. Oladejo’s Èjìré collection stood out as a celebration of African craftsmanship and a reflection of the vibrant creativity coming from the continent.

For more information on Scqueeze by SheyeOladejo and updates on the Èjìré collection, visit www.scqueeze.com

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