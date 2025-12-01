Shakarra Launches as the Ultimate Shopping Bridge Between Nigerians and Global Stores, Just in Time for Black Friday

#FeaturedPost

Shop Shakarra , a new digital ecommerce platform transforming how Nigerians shop from US stores, is officially live! Launching right in time for Black Friday, the biggest shopping moment of the year. With Shakarra, Nigerians can now access Cyber Monday deals directly from stores like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more, all payable seamlessly in Naira.

As international shopping becomes more complex due to card limits, payment restrictions, and expensive logistics, Shakarra provides a simple solution: Shop global, pay local, and get your items delivered to your doorstep in Nigeria, without stress.

A New Era of Cross-Border Shopping

Shakarra was created to solve the everyday pain points Nigerians face when buying from abroad: ● Card/payment restrictions ● High exchange-rate uncertainties ● Unreliable delivery routes ● Items “lost in transit” ● Surprise extra charges

With Shakarra, users enjoy: ● Transparent Naira pricing ● Fast, secure order processing ● Door-to-door delivery in Nigeria ● Real-time tracking

And with Cyber Monday around the corner, Shakarra gives Nigerians full access to global discounts at a time when deals are massive and demand is high.

A Timely Launch for Shoppers Ready to Save Big

“Launching close to Black Friday was intentional,” said Uche Ofoma , one of the co-founders of Shakarra. “This is when Nigerians want the most access to genuine deals, electronics, beauty essentials, home items, fashion, gadgets, and we are stepping in to make the process smoother, safer, and fully accessible in Naira.”

Whether you're grabbing a discounted laptop from Best Buy, a makeup haul from Costco, or wardrobe basics from Walmart, Shakarra ensures you shop global Black Friday sales without card issues or shipping uncertainty.

Now Available on the Google Play Store

To support the high Black Friday rush, Shakarra’s mobile app is now live on the Google Play Store , offering: ● Faster order submission ● Easy link upload ● Saved favorites ● Push notifications ● And an improved checkout flow iOS version arrives soon.

About Shakarra

Shakarra is an e-commerce platform designed to help Nigerian consumers shop from international stores using transparent Naira pricing and reliable delivery. Partnering with verified US buyers and secure logistics networks, Shakarra offers a seamless solution to cross-border shopping challenges.

