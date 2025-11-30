Inside Seyi Vibez Net Worth: How Rich Is He in 2025?

Riding a wave of chart dominance, sold-out shows, and a fast-expanding global fan base, Seyi Vibez has shifted from underground sensation to one of Afrobeats’ most bankable forces, prompting a closer look at the true scale of his wealth in 2025.

The rise of Afrobeats has birthed many stars, but few shine as brightly as Balogun Afolabi Oluwaloseyi popularly known as Seyi Vibez. Fans worldwide are constantly searching for details on Seyi Vibez Net Worth in 2025. This metric reflects his meteoric rise from the streets to global stardom. In this report, we analyse the details behind Seyi Vibez’s Net Worth in 2025.

Seyi Vibez Profile

Full Name: Balogun Afolabi Oluwaloseyi

Date of Birth / Age : 12 July, 2000 (age 25 as of 2025)

Birthplace : Ketu, Lagos State

Nationality : Nigerian

State of Origin : Lagos State

Occupation : Musician (Singer, Songwriter, Record Producer)

Religion : Islam

Parents : Mr. and Mrs. Balogun

Marital Status : Single

Years Active in Music : 2015 - Present

Net Worth : $2 million USD (est.)

Annual Earnings : $3 million USD (est.)

Instagram : @seyi_vibez

X(formerly Twitter) : @seyi_vibez

YouTube: Seyi Vibez

Seyi Vibez Biography

Seyi Vibez | Credit: Instagram

Seyi Vibez was born in Ketu, Lagos State, Nigeria, but spent his formative years in the Ikorodu area of Lagos. He was born into an Islamic family. Seyi Vibez was born to Mr. and Mrs. Balogun. While the specific identity and names of his parents are not public knowledge, the rapper has referenced and honored them on social media. Seyi Vibez lost his mother on March 16, 2023. Z

He announced her passing on Instagram, calling it the "darkest day of my life". The news was particularly heartbreaking for him as her death occurred not long after his music career had started to gain significant traction. He attended As-Sodiq Primary School and Skylights Secondary School in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

Various posts from entertainment blogs and fan pages claim that Seyi Vibez was a student at Lagos State University (LASU) studying Sociology. However, this information has not been officially confirmed by either the artist or the university. As is common with many celebrities, his academic record is considered a private matter. There have been no reports from reliable news outlets or official announcements from his camp to clarify if he completed his degree or put his studies on hold.

Early Influences

Seyi Vibez | Credit: Getty Images

Seyi Vibez music is heavily influenced by his African roots, particularly the rhythms and sounds of legendary musician Fela Kuti, which he has cited. Seyi Vibez's musical influences are deeply rooted in his Yoruba heritage and the diverse music of Nigeria's streets, which he expertly blends into his unique, genre-defying sound.

He combines traditional and modern elements to create what critics have described as "neo-fuji," "Afro-adura," or a form of introspective street-pop. Another prominent influence is Fuji music, an indigenous Nigerian genre. Seyi Vibez has paid homage to this tradition with tracks like "Fuji Interlude". He also takes inspiration from Apala, another Yoruba tradition known for its oral elements.

Raised in an Islamic family, Seyi Vibez’s music sometimes incorporates elements of Quranic recitation and Islamic chants, alongside gospel influences. He uses his music as a vehicle for storytelling, weaving tales of ambition, struggle, motivation, and redemption. He connects with a young audience by narrating the realities of life in Lagos's streets. Beyond African music, Seyi Vibez is also known to listen to and draw from a wide range of global sounds, such as trap artists like Travis Scott, as well as South African amapiano.

Seyi Vibez Musical Career

Seyi Vibez | Credit: Facebook

Though he began his musical journey earlier, Seyi Vibez formally launched his career in 2019 with the single "Anybody". His career took off with his 2021 singles "God Sent" and, most notably, the viral hit "Chance (Na Ham)" from his album Billion Dollar Baby (2022), which topped the TurnTable 50 albums chart and dominated TikTok.

"Chance (Na Ham)" solidified his place in the industry and demonstrated his ability to connect with a broad audience through catchy, heartfelt melodies and relatable lyrics. Seyi Vibez's career is marked by his exceptionally high and consistent rate of music releases, primarily through EPs, since his 2021 breakout.

Seyi Vibez Discography

Seyi Vibez's career is marked by his exceptionally high and consistent rate of music releases, primarily through EPs, since his 2021 breakout. His discography includes: No Seyi, No Vibez (NSNV) (EP) (2021)

Billion Dollar Baby (2022)

Billion Dollar Baby 2.0 (2022)

Memory Card (EP) (2023)

Vibe Till Thy Kingdom Come (2023)

Thy Kingdom Come (2023)

NAHAMciaga (EP) (2023)

Loseyi Professor (2024)

Fuji Moto (2025)

What Record Label is Seyi Vibez Under?

Seyi Vibez | Credit: Instagram

As of November 2025, Seyi Vibez is under two main labels: his personal imprint, Vibez Inc., and the international independent label EMPIRE. In early 2025, Seyi Vibez signed an international distribution deal with the American record label EMPIRE. This partnership followed his departure from his previous label, Dapper Music, due to contractual disagreements. The deal with EMPIRE has provided Seyi Vibez with a global platform, allowing him to release new music, such as his EP Children of Africa, to a wider international audience.

Seyi Vibez Awards & Achievements

Seyi Vibez | Credit: X

At the 16th Headies Award in September 2023, Seyi Vibez won the "Best Street-Hop Artiste" award for his viral track "Chance (Na Ham)".

His international appeal was formally recognized in May 2024 when he was nominated for "Viewer's Choice: Best New International Act" at the BET Awards.

Seyi Vibez Streaming records

Seyi Vibez has consistently topped streaming charts, achieving over a billion career streams on Spotify by 2025 and topping Audiomack's list of most-streamed Nigerian artists of all time. According to a multiple reports, Seyi Vibez became the most-streamed Nigerian artist of all time on Audiomack in November 2025. Several news sources on social media confirmed this milestone after he surpassed 2.2 billion total career streams on the platform. While artist Asake previously held the top spot, Seyi Vibez surpassed his total stream count in late 2025. Some reports also celebrate him as one of the most-streamed African artists overall on Audiomack. His success on Audiomack demonstrates his significant market penetration and influence within the Nigerian music scene, as many fans use the platform to discover new local talent

What is Seyi Vibez’s Net Worth? Seyi Vibez Net Worth 2025

Seyi Vibez | Credit: X

Official estimates of Seyi Vibez's net worth are not publicly available, and figures from entertainment blogs and online sources vary widely. This is common for many public figures, as net worth is often based on speculation rather than official financial disclosures. However, as of November 2025, Seyi Vibez net worth is estimated to be around $2 million USD.

Streaming royalties is a major stream for Seyi Vibez’s Net Worth. He has generated over 2.2 billion career streams on Audiomack, making him the platform's most-streamed Nigerian artist. He also surpassed 1 billion career streams on Spotify by mid-2025. His album Billion Dollar Baby alone has over 210 million on-demand streams in Nigeria since its release in 2022. As of November 2025, Seyi Vibez's career streams on Spotify surpassed 1.3 billion across all credits. Spotify's payout is generally more transparent and higher than Audiomack, averaging between $0.003 and $0.005 per stream. A common estimate is about $4,000 for every 1 million streams. Based on a conservative average of $0.004 per stream and 1.3 billion streams, his all-time earnings would be north of $5.2 million USD from Spotify alone. This is before deductions for his label, distribution, and other parties.

Seyi Vibez | Credit: X

The payout rate per stream is heavily dependent on the listener's location. Streams from Western countries and Premium subscribers generate significantly more revenue than streams from Nigeria and free users. Earnings also differ between free, ad-supported listeners and premium, paid subscribers. The mix of his audience across these tiers impacts the total payout.

Therefore, while no official number is available, a conservative estimate would place Seyi Vibez’s total career streaming earnings in the high single-digit millions of U.S. dollars, but the figure could be higher, especially considering his shift to a more favorable distribution deal.

Real estate investments has also helped boost Seyi Vibez Net Worth. He has purchased properties in Nigeria, including a mansion in Lagos. In 2023, he gifted his father a house.

How Much Does Seyi Vibez Charge Per Show?

Seyi Vibez | Credit: TurnTableCharts

As is typical for most prominent musicians, Seyi Vibez's performance fee is not a fixed, publicly disclosed figure. It is determined by several factors negotiated directly with his booking agent. His fee for performing in Nigeria is typically different from his rate for international shows, especially those in more lucrative markets. The booking fee can vary depending on whether the event is a public concert, a private party, a corporate function, or a festival. Given his status as one of Nigeria's most-streamed artists and his history of selling out shows, his demand is high, which commands a premium booking fee.

In June 2024, a show promoter publicly claimed that Seyi Vibez charged $35,000 USD for a show. While this figure is not officially confirmed, it provides a benchmark for what he may have commanded at that time for international performances. Given his continued career growth and success, his current fee may have increased since then.

Seyi Vibez Annual Earnings

Taking into account both streaming and live performances, Seyi Vibez’s annual income is likely in the low to mid-seven figures (USD). However, factors like expenses, taxes, and record label splits, especially with his past contract issues with Dapper Music, influence his final take-home income. As of November 2025, Seyi Vibez’s estimated monthly Spotify earnings is pegged at around $250,000, which would amount to approximately $3 million USD annually.

In August 2023, Seyi Vibez was announced as a brand ambassador for Cardtonic , a popular gift card exchange platform in Nigeria and Ghana. Social media posts at the time claimed the deal was worth ₦100 million (approximately $115,000 USD at the time), though this figure was not officially confirmed.

Seyi Vibez Cars

Seyi Vibez’s garage is a visible display of his Net Worth. He spends millions on luxury machines. His reported car collection is worth more than $1 million USD.

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 : The Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) for a new Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 starts at around $175,000, with prices potentially reaching over $200,000 with additional features.

Customized Lexus LX 600 : The price of a Lexus LX 600 varies greatly depending on the trim and customizations. A new Lexus LX 600 Ultra Luxury trim starts at around $140,500, with the final price being significantly higher due to customizations.

Lamborghini Urus: In May 2024, reports indicated Seyi Vibez acquired a 2022 Lamborghini Urus. Official prices for a Lamborghini Urus vary by year and trim, but new models typically start at over $230,000.

Ferrari 488 Spider : In February 2025, Seyi Vibez was reported to have acquired a Ferrari 488 Spider. Prices for a used Ferrari 488 Spider vary based on model year, mileage, and condition, but a clean-title, low-mileage example can sell for over $280,000.

Chevrolet Corvette : His collection reportedly includes a Chevrolet Corvette. The price for a new Corvette depends on the model and trim level, with base models starting at over $68,000.

Maserati Ghibli S Q4: Reports from early 2025 mentioned his acquisition of a Maserati Ghibli S Q4. Prices for a new Ghibli S Q4 typically start at around $85,000.

