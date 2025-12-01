Santa Upgraded to Xiaomi — This Year’s Smartest Gifts Are Finally Here

#FeaturedPost

December is here, and the festive Christmas season is officially upon us! Christmas is the perfect time to share joy and show your love to family, friends, and yourself. This year, don’t miss must-have Xiaomi products for your holiday gift list.

From powerful smartphones to versatile tablets, Xiaomi offers high-quality devices at unbeatable prices. Enjoy Christmas deals from December 1st to December 31st and get a chance to win a surprise trip to Europe! This Christmas, let Xiaomi help you spread warmth and joy to everyone who matters.

Redmi Note 14 Series – The All-Round Flagship, Now Up to ₦47,000 Off!

The Redmi Note 14 Series is the all-round flagship smartphone. Combining stunning design with top-tier performance, the series also offers IP68 dust, water, and drop resistance, powerful cameras, and long-lasting batteries. If you’re looking for a versatile flagship, this is the perfect choice – and right now, you can enjoy up to ₦47,000 off across the series.

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G takes it to the next level, featuring a 6.67″ CrystalRes AMOLED display, a 5110mAh battery with 120W HyperCharge, and the Snapdragon® 7s Gen 3 processor.

200MP camera ensures you capture every moment beautifully, even under extreme conditions. With this powerhouse, every day becomes a showcase of performance, style, and convenience. After the price drop, here’s where the magic starts:

Redmi Note 14 from ₦229,800 – Enjoy up to ₦19,000 price drop

Redmi Note 14 Pro from ₦369,800– Enjoy up to ₦31,000 price drop

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G from ₦578,800 – Enjoy up to ₦47,000 price drop

REDMI 15C – The Best Value Phone Ever, save ₦10,800!

If you’re looking for a practical and affordable smartphone, the REDMI 15C is a must-consider. Featuring a 6.9″ Dot Drop display, a 6000mAh battery with 33W fast charging for all-day usage, and the MediaTek Helio G81-Ultra processor for smooth performance, this device delivers everything you need without compromise.

Now starting at ₦127,900, the REDMI 15C not only saves you ₦10,800, but also comes with a free food oil gift with your purchase. For those who value both practicality and lifestyle, this is the perfect everyday companion.

Xiaomi 14T – Top Photography Flagship, save up to ₦19,000

Capture every magical Christmas moment with the Xiaomi 14T, Xiaomi’s ultimate flagship photography smartphone. Featuring Leica professional lenses, it faithfully reproduces every detail and delivers a truly unique imaging experience.

Beyond its outstanding camera capabilities, the 14T also packs a 5000mAh battery with 67W HyperCharge, IP68 water resistance, and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra, offering a premium smartphone experience in every aspect.

Originally priced at ₦720,800, the Xiaomi 14T is now available at a special price of ₦693,800. For anyone who wants professional-grade photography in their pocket, this is a purchase you don’t want to miss.

Redmi Pad Pro All-Round Tablet at a Great Price, up to ₦27,000 off

The Redmi Pad Pro has become one of the most worthwhile all-round tablets on the market. Featuring a 12.1-inch flagship display, it delivers stunning visuals whether you’re streaming, gaming, editing documents, or joining video calls.

Powered by the Snapdragon® 7s Gen 2 Mobile Platform and a massive 10,000mAh battery, it ensures smooth performance and long-lasting usage, making it perfect for students, professionals, and families alike. Experience the perfect balance of value and performance.

Now, starting from just ₦322,800, with savings of up to ₦27,000, this offer is too good to miss!

More Amazing Deals from Xiaomi

Beyond the products above, Xiaomi offers a wide range of handpicked, great-value products that you simply can’t miss. Purchase now not only to enjoy exclusive discounts, but also to stand a chance to win a surprise trip to Europe. Don’t wait – make this festive season truly unforgettable! Redmi Pad SE 8.7 (4G) – Up to ₦34,000 off, new price starts from ₦108,800

Redmi A3 Pro-Up to ₦61,000 off, new price starts from ₦112,800

REDMI A5-Up to ₦5,000 off, new price starts from ₦94,700

Where to Shop

All these amazing Christmas offers are now available in Nigeria through Xiaomi’s authorized retail partners, including Finet, Raya, 3C Hub, Slot, and many more. You can trust these stores for authentic products, official warranties, and professional service.

Prefer online shopping? Visit Jumia.com to purchase your favorite Xiaomi products with just a few clicks! Stay tuned for more exciting updates and promotions by following Xiaomi Nigeria on Facebook , Instagram , X , and TikTok .