REVOO: Global Electric Motorcycle Brand Revs Up in Nigeria

#FeaturedPost

REVOO is a brand from Transsion Holdings—the parent company of TECNO, Infinix, itel, Oraimo etc. Established in 2023 and has expanded to over 10 countries, and now has more than 250 stores worldwide. It officially launched in Nigeria in 2025 with the opening of three stores in Lagos. REVOO Nigeria aims to revolutionise urban transportation with its range of electric motorcycles.

REVOO's entry into the Nigerian market marks a strategic move by Transsion Holdings to diversify its portfolio and capitalise on the growing demand for sustainable and cost-effective transportation solutions. Electric motorcycles offer a compelling alternative to traditional petrol-powered bikes, promising lower running costs, reduced emissions, and quieter operation.

The brand is launching with a range of models designed to cater to different needs and preferences. The REVOO lineup includes the A11, A12, C32, and E52 models, each offering varying performance characteristics and price points.

A11: Rule Urban Roads

The A11 is designed as an accessible and practical entry-level scooter. Its 1000W motor and 60V21Ah battery provide a reliable 70km range and a top speed of 45km/h, making it perfectly suited for short daily commutes. Its charging capability is 5-7 hours. Key features highlight its lightweight construction and beginner-friendly nature, ensuring ease of handling for new riders in urban environments.

A12: As Strong, As Style

Building on the entry-level formula, the A12 offers a slight but meaningful upgrade for urban riding. It uses a higher voltage 72V21Ah battery paired with a 1000W motor, which extends its range to 80km and increases the top speed to 50km/h. And the charging time is 5-7 hours. It is characterized by its slightly extended mileage, smooth riding experience, and low energy consumption, making it an efficient choice for navigating city streets.

C32: Power Your Journey

The C32 is a robust motorcycle built for more demanding use. It features a significantly more powerful 1800W motor and a larger 72V35Ah battery, enabling a 90km range and a 60km/h top speed. The charging time is 5-7 hours to support the long range. Its core features include stronger performance, making it particularly suitable for delivery riders and capable of handling the challenges of typical Nigerian roads with greater ease.

E52: Glide With Power

Positioned as the premium performance model, the E52 is engineered for power and long-distance travel. It is equipped with a massive 3000W motor and a high-capacity 96V35Ah battery, achieving an impressive 120km range and a top speed of 80km/h. Its defining features are its long-distance capability just with 5-7 hours charging time, premium performance, and powerful acceleration, catering to riders who require the highest level of motorcycle functionality.

Each REVOO motorcycle features durable design, extended battery capacity for daily commuting, significantly reduced operating costs (as low as ₦70 per day), and a comprehensive 1 year or 6,000 km warranty. Every showroom also functions as a service center, ensuring that riders have reliable technical support and spare parts availability from day one.

REVOO’s entry into Nigeria is expected to boost employment across sales, marketing, after-sales service, and technical support, strengthening local capacity within the growing green-technology sector. The company has positioned itself to support Nigeria’s transition toward sustainable transportation solutions by combining global engineering expertise with locally driven implementation.

With its backing from Transsion Holdings and a range of models to choose from, REVOO is well-positioned to capture a significant share of the growing electric motorcycle market in Nigeria. The brand's focus on affordability, performance, and a physical retail presence suggests a long-term commitment to the Nigerian market.

REVOO official website: www.revoo-ev.com.ng