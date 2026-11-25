Erling Haaland is reportedly unsettled at Manchester City and his representatives are said to be considering alternatives.

Barcelona have been linked with a move for Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, with reports suggesting the Norwegian's representatives have initiated contact with the Catalan club alongside several leading European sides amid growing on- and off-pitch turmoil at the Etihad Stadium.

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The speculation intensifies as City sit third in the Premier League on 22 points, six adrift of leaders Arsenal ahead of Sunday's trip to the Emirates Stadium, while enduring a three-match winless run and awaiting potential relegation-level sanctions from an independent commission's guilty verdict.

Barcelona links

Reports from Spain indicate that Haaland's camp, led by agent Rafaela Pimenta, has communicated estimated transfer figures and salary parameters to Barcelona's board as well as Real Madrid and other elite European clubs ahead of a potential 2027 transfer window.

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Barcelona president Joan Laporta has long viewed the 26-year-old as the club's marquee target to lead their attack, with intermediaries reportedly employing a similar two-year groundwork strategy to the one used before Spain midfielder Rodri moved from Manchester City to the Camp Nou last summer.

However, extracting Haaland from Manchester remains complicated by the nine-and-a-half-year contract he signed in January 2025, which ties him to the club until June 2034 and contains no public release clause.

Dressing-room strain and City's slump

Fresh doubts over Haaland's long-term future have been fuelled by City's sharp decline under Enzo Maresca, who replaced Pep Guardiola in the summer after Guardiola's decade-long tenure concluded.

Following Tuesday's 2-2 UEFA Champions League draw at home to Napoli, which extended City's streak without a clean sheet to 10 matches across all competitions with 20 goals conceded, Haaland publicly questioned the team's performances.

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"We tried to push but we couldn't. It's not good enough," Haaland said after the Napoli stalemate. "We let them in too easily and were unable to control or attack the game as we want. When you win games everything is easy and you know exactly what to do, when you don't win you start to question everything."

His blunt remarks contrasted sharply with Maresca's post-match assessment that City had performed well off the ball, feeding reports of growing friction between the striker and his manager during a sequence that has also included a 3-1 Premier League defeat at Nottingham Forest on November 7 and a 1-1 home draw with Fulham on November 21.

Despite the visible frustration, Haaland has maintained his individual output with 14 goals in 20 club appearances this season, adding to a City tally of 175 goals across 210 games since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in July 2022

Relegation threat looms over the Etihad

Beyond tactical teething problems, City's ability to retain Haaland hinges on the outcome of their appeal against a landmark Premier League disciplinary ruling.

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On September 29, an independent commission found Manchester City guilty of the vast majority of 134 charges spanning nine seasons between 2009 and 2018, including artificially inflating sponsorship revenues by roughly £830 million through disguised ownership funding.

City formally lodged an appeal on October 2, maintaining their innocence, while a separate sanctions hearing has yet to determine the exact punishment.