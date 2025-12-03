Ready to Win Big? Then you don't want to miss out on the Indomie Eat and Win Promo!

#FeaturedPost

Something exciting is happening in the world of Indomie, and you definitely don’t want to miss out. Whether you enjoy Indomie for its rich flavour or the way it brings family and friends together, there’s now an even bigger reason to love your favourite noodles.

The Indomie Eat & Win Promo has officially kicked off, and fans across Nigeria are already winning amazing prizes, including ₦1,000,000 cash, PS5 consoles, Samsung tablets, and bicycles.

This time, Indomie is taking fun, flavour, and rewards to a whole new level. If you’ve ever dreamed of winning big while enjoying the meal you love most, this is your moment.

Ready to get started? Here is everything you need to know:

How to Join the Indomie Eat and Win Promo

Participating is simple and exciting. Here is your step-by-step guide.

1. Buy any Indomie Eat and Win promo pack or carton

Look out for the special promo packaging the next time you shop for Indomie.

2. Find the unique code inside

Open your pack or carton and check inside for the unique code. Each code gives you one chance to win.

3. Visit the promo website

Go to indomie.ng/eatandwin on your phone or computer.

4. Sign up and redeem your code

Create an account, click the Redeem Code button, and enter your unique code.

5. Enter more codes to boost your chances

The more codes you enter, the higher your chances of winning One Million Naira cash or other exciting prizes.

6. Watch out for the weekly draws

Every week, many lucky winners are announced nationwide. Tablets, bicycles, PS5 consoles, and One Million Naira cash prizes are already being won.

What’s in it for you?

Here is what makes this promo a must-join!

One Million Naira cash prizes every week, PlayStation 5 consoles, Samsung tablets, Bicycles and more amazing gifts!

Over fifty people have already taken home prizes and several participants have become One Million Naira richer.

Why You Should Join?

The Eat & Win Promo is more than a chance to grab cool prizes, it adds excitement to every pack of noodles, turning a simple meal into a rewarding experience. It’s Indomie’s way of sharing love, spreading happiness, and giving back to the families who enjoy the brand every day.

So before you tear open your next pack of Indomie, remember: that little code inside could be your ticket to an unforgettable win.

The promo is live right now. Start collecting your codes and join thousands of fans who enter, and win, every single week!

Ready to taste, play, and win? Your One Million Naira moment might be waiting in your next pack of Indomie.