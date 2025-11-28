Advertisement
Sponsored

Public Notice of Tender for Disposal of Used Generators

Pulse Mix 11:35 - 28 November 2025
#FeaturedPost
Advertisement

The Management of Pan African Towers hereby invites interested and reputable individuals/organizations to submit bids for the purchase of the following used generators:

Advertisement

1. Generator Disposal Details

Generator Type

Quantity 

MIKANO YORC

62

15KVA

21

15KVA 

1

20KVA

35

30KVA

5

Grand Total

62

 

 

2. Location of Generators

The generators are currently located at; CHERUBUM & SERAPHIM CHURCH COMPLEX, Community Road Off Mission Road, Satellite Town (Abba 08069330883) (Bayo 07036733740).

Advertisement

3. Inspection

Interested bidders may inspect the generators between: November 27 – December 3, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM daily.

4. Submission Guidelines

All bids must be submitted in sealed envelopes clearly marked:

“Bid for Purchase of Used Generators”

Bids should include:

  • Full name and contact details of bidder

  • Bid amount per generator

  • Preferred generator(s)

  • Company profile (if applicable)

Advertisement

5. Submission Deadline

All bids must be submitted on or before: Wednesday, December 3, 2025, by 4:00 PM

6. Submission Address

Bids should be delivered to: The Procurement Department

Pan African Towers

Plot 999c Danmole Street, Victoria Island,

Lagos, Nigeria PUBLIC NOTICE OF TENDER FOR DISPOSAL OF USED GENERATORS

Advertisement

7. Contact Information

For further inquiries, please contact:

Name: Bayo Salawu, 

Phone: 07036733740

Email: procurement@panafricantowers.com

#FeaturedPost

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Project Management Institute announces 2021 Future 50 list celebrating 50 young rising leaders changing the world
Business
02.07.2021
Project Management Institute announces 2021 Future 50 list celebrating 50 young rising leaders changing the world
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
New Music Friday: 10 Songs You Should Listen To Featuring Davido, Young Jonn, Flavour
Music
28.11.2025
New Music Friday: 10 Songs You Should Listen To Featuring Davido, Young Jonn, Flavour
Young Jonn Taps Wizkid, Rema, Asake for Sophomore Album ‘Blue Disco’
Music
28.11.2025
Young Jonn Taps Wizkid, Rema, Asake for Sophomore Album ‘Blue Disco’
One Year After Her BBL, Bukolaryy Shares What She Learned and What She’d Do Differently
Lifestyle
28.11.2025
One Year After Her BBL, Bukolaryy Shares What She Learned and What She’d Do Differently
Spotify Is Raising U.S. Prices in 2026 — Should Nigerian Users Be Worried?
Entertainment
28.11.2025
Spotify Is Raising U.S. Prices in 2026 — Should Nigerian Users Be Worried?
Former President, Goodluck Jonathan
Local
28.11.2025
Jonathan Back on Nigerian Soil After Guinea-Bissau Coup Chaos
Lg Powers Life’s Good Moment at the Korean Cultural Festival
Business
28.11.2025
Lg Powers Life’s Good Moment at the Korean Cultural Festival