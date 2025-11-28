Public Notice of Tender for Disposal of Used Generators
The Management of Pan African Towers hereby invites interested and reputable individuals/organizations to submit bids for the purchase of the following used generators:
1. Generator Disposal Details
Generator Type
Quantity
MIKANO YORC
62
15KVA
21
15KVA
1
20KVA
35
30KVA
5
Grand Total
62
2. Location of Generators
The generators are currently located at; CHERUBUM & SERAPHIM CHURCH COMPLEX, Community Road Off Mission Road, Satellite Town (Abba 08069330883) (Bayo 07036733740).
3. Inspection
Interested bidders may inspect the generators between: November 27 – December 3, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM daily.
4. Submission Guidelines
All bids must be submitted in sealed envelopes clearly marked:
“Bid for Purchase of Used Generators”
Bids should include:
Full name and contact details of bidder
Bid amount per generator
Preferred generator(s)
Company profile (if applicable)
5. Submission Deadline
All bids must be submitted on or before: Wednesday, December 3, 2025, by 4:00 PM
6. Submission Address
Bids should be delivered to: The Procurement Department
Pan African Towers
Plot 999c Danmole Street, Victoria Island,
Lagos, Nigeria
7. Contact Information
For further inquiries, please contact:
Name: Bayo Salawu,
Phone: 07036733740
Email: procurement@panafricantowers.com
