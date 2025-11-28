#FeaturedPost

The Management of Pan African Towers hereby invites interested and reputable individuals/organizations to submit bids for the purchase of the following used generators:

1. Generator Disposal Details

Generator Type Quantity MIKANO YORC 62 15KVA 21 15KVA 1 20KVA 35 30KVA 5 Grand Total 62

2. Location of Generators

The generators are currently located at; CHERUBUM & SERAPHIM CHURCH COMPLEX, Community Road Off Mission Road, Satellite Town (Abba 08069330883) (Bayo 07036733740).

3. Inspection

Interested bidders may inspect the generators between: November 27 – December 3, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM daily.

4. Submission Guidelines

All bids must be submitted in sealed envelopes clearly marked: “Bid for Purchase of Used Generators” Bids should include: Full name and contact details of bidder Bid amount per generator Preferred generator(s) Company profile (if applicable)

5. Submission Deadline

All bids must be submitted on or before: Wednesday, December 3, 2025, by 4:00 PM

6. Submission Address

Bids should be delivered to: The Procurement Department Pan African Towers Plot 999c Danmole Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria PUBLIC NOTICE OF TENDER FOR DISPOSAL OF USED GENERATORS

7. Contact Information

For further inquiries, please contact: Name: Bayo Salawu, Phone: 07036733740 Email: procurement@panafricantowers.com