Former Nigerian Head of State Abdulsalami Abubakar features in a commercial for an Indian hospital.

Former Nigerian Head of State Abdulsalami Abubakar features in a commercial for an Indian hospital.

Video: Nigerians react as former Head of State Abdulsalami Abubakar becomes face of Indian hospital’s knee replacement advert

Nigerians have expressed mixed feelings after former Head of State Abdulsalami Abubakar appeared in a promotional video for an Indian hospital following his knee replacement surgery.

Former Head of State Abdulsalami Abubakar has sparked reactions after appearing in an Indian hospital’s promotional video following his knee replacement surgery.

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Nigerians criticised the decision to feature Abdulsalami Abubakar in an advert for an Indian hospital, with many linking it to Nigeria’s healthcare challenges.

Omoyele Sowore and other Nigerians have reacted after Abdulsalami Abubakar underwent knee replacement surgery in India and appeared in promotional material for the hospital.

The video shows the former military leader at the hospital in a hospital, accompanied by a close associate. In one clip, a medical professional is seen helping him walk after the procedure, while other scenes show Abubakar stretching and exercising his knee.

The hospital, Krishna Shalby Hospital, has confirmed that Abubakar underwent total knee replacement surgery at the facility, describing him as a former president of Nigeria and highlighting his treatment as part of its international patient care.

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Former Nigerian Head of State Abdulsalami Abubakar features in a commercial for an Indian hospital.

The footage has since triggered a debate on social media, with some Nigerians questioning why a former Nigerian leader would appear in promotional material for a foreign hospital.

Some critics described the situation as a national embarrassment and linked it to long-standing concerns about the state of healthcare infrastructure in Nigeria.

Political activist Omoyele Sowore criticised the development, arguing that Nigerian leaders who had opportunities to strengthen the country's healthcare system failed to do enough.

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He argued that the country's former leaders “had every opportunity while in power to build first-class healthcare facilities in Nigeria”, yet some now seek medical treatment abroad.

Sowore described the development as “a tragic indictment of decades of failed leadership and neglect of Nigeria’s healthcare system” and suggested that a similar situation could one day involve President Bola Tinubu and a hospital in France.

VIDEO:

This is former Nigerian Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, being used in a hospital advert after undergoing knee replacement surgery in India.



These so-called “experienced leaders” had every opportunity while in power to build first-class healthcare facilities in… pic.twitter.com/MxJ4Russsj — Omoyele Sowore (@sowore) September 29, 2026

Another X user, identified as online doctor, also described the situation as a shame.

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“This is a former Nigerian head of state being used as advert material for a private hospital promo clip in India.

Nigerian leaders will squander the chance to build world-class hospitals but do nothing then later go to other countries to seek healthcare from those nations who were not as stupid as them.

What a shame,” he wrote.

Lawyer and political commentator Aloy Ejimakor also criticised the development.

“It is a diplomatic INSULT for an Indian hospital to use the image of former Nigerian Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, as an advert for knee replacement surgery in India,” he wrote. He added that the situation was a national embarrassment that portrays Nigeria as a banana republic.

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Another user, Manjul Vic, wrote, “These people humiliate Nigeria so much"

Imagine one random Indian hospital running ads with our former President

These politicians can easily build these things here, and still have enough to steal”