Port Harcourt-born artist Rightflow unites Nigeria’s underground stars on new album ‘Welcome To The Jungle’

Nigerian recording artist Rightflow is preparing to release his highly anticipated album Welcome to the Jungle on June 26, 2026, bringing together some of the most exciting names in Nigeria's underground music scene for a project that blends social commentary, emotional storytelling, and undeniable hit records.

Born and raised in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Rightflow has assembled an impressive lineup of artists from across Nigeria's new generation of talent to create an album that reflects the realities of life in today's Nigeria. At its core, Welcome to the Jungle is a reflection of the country itself.

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The album explores a Nigeria filled with contradictions: a nation overflowing with creativity, culture, resilience, and beauty, yet also challenged by economic hardship, uncertainty, corruption, and the daily struggle for survival.

Through a mix of rap, Afro-fusion, trap, and melodic storytelling, Rightflow paints a vivid picture of what it means to chase dreams in a society where millions are fighting to make ends meet. "Welcome to the Jungle is about the Nigeria we know," says Rightflow. "A place where people are hustling every day, where opportunities are limited, where survival isn't guaranteed, but where people still find reasons to laugh, dance, love, and keep pushing forward."

The project balances hard-hitting social observations with infectious records designed for clubs, parties, and everyday listeners. While many tracks confront issues such as poverty, ambition, inequality, mental health, and the pressures facing young Nigerians, the album never loses sight of the energy and spirit that continue to make Nigerian music one of the world's most influential cultural exports. The album features an all-star cast of rising and established underground artists.

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Featured artist Zaylevlten joins the project with over 800,000 monthly listeners and recent momentum following a sold-out 1,000-capacity headline performance, cementing his position as one of the country's fastest-growing independent artists.

Scotty Olorin contributes his signature style and rapidly expanding fan base of more than 200,000 monthly listeners, bringing another powerful voice from Nigeria's new generation.

Also appearing is Luwa MP4, an artist with over 80,000 monthly listeners whose collaborations have collectively generated millions of streams across digital platforms. Together, these artists represent the strength, diversity, and global potential of Nigeria's underground music ecosystem. Beyond its impressive guest list, Welcome to the Jungle serves as a statement about the future of Nigerian music.

The project shines a spotlight on artists operating outside the traditional mainstream system while proving that world-class music continues to emerge from every corner of the country. The album has already generated anticipation among listeners in Africa, North America, Europe, and beyond, reflecting Rightflow's growing international audience and the increasing global appetite for authentic Nigerian stories and sounds.

As Nigeria continues to influence music culture worldwide, Welcome to the Jungle arrives as both a soundtrack and a time capsule—capturing the realities, struggles, dreams, and victories of a generation determined to create its own future.

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Welcome to the Jungle will be available worldwide on all major streaming platforms on June 26, 2026.

ABOUT RIGHTFLOW

Rightflow is a Port Harcourt-born Nigerian recording artist known for blending rap, Afro-fusion, trap, R&B, and emotional storytelling. His music explores themes of identity, ambition, struggle, resilience, love, culture, and personal growth.

Through authentic narratives and international collaborations, Rightflow continues to build a global audience while remaining deeply connected to his Nigerian roots.

You can stream 'Welcome to the Jungle' on your preferred platform.

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