Legendary 'X-Men' actor Patrick Stewart dies at 86

Sir Patrick Stewart, renowned for his legendary roles as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek and Professor X in X-Men, has passed away at the age of 86 at his home in Los Angeles surrounded by family.

Sir Patrick Stewart's family announced his death in a statement that reflected on his final moments surrounded by loved ones, music, prayer and laughter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Before his Hollywood fame, the actor built a respected career with the Royal Shakespeare Company and won two Laurence Olivier Awards.

Stewart received a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II in 2010 for his contributions to drama, following decades of acclaimed performances on stage and screen.

Stewart died on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, at his home in Los Angeles, following what his family described as a “brief and poignant journey” with Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia.

His family announced his death in a statement shared on his social media accounts on Thursday, October 29.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“He has been held in the warm embrace of family and friends, surrounded by live music, prayer, tears, laughter and the kind of profound emotion that only he could inspire after a lifetime of devotion to us all,” the statement read.

Born on July 13, 1940, in West Yorkshire, England, Stewart built a career that spanned more than six decades across theatre, television and film.

He achieved international fame for his portrayal of Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation, which premiered in 1987 and ran for seven seasons. The actor also earned recognition for his portrayal of Professor Charles Xavier, also known as Professor X, in the X-Men film franchise, beginning with the 2000 film.

READ ALSO: Hollywood filmmaker Tyler Perry reveals why he has chosen to stay away from marriage

Before his Hollywood success, Stewart established himself as a respected Shakespearean actor through his work with the Royal Shakespeare Company. His career earned him two Laurence Olivier Awards and a Grammy Award.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In recognition of his contributions to drama, he also received a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II in 2010.