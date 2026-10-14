Tragedy as trailer crushes NYSC member to death days after resuming her PPA at Oyo House of Assembly

An NYSC member, Oluwatosin Abidakun, has been crushed to death by a trailer in Ibadan days after resuming her primary assignment at the Oyo State House of Assembly.

Oluwatosin Abidakun died in a trailer crash around Agodi Gardens in Ibadan on Monday, October 12.

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She had recently resumed her primary assignment at the Oyo State House of Assembly.

Another corps member riding with her sustained injuries and was taken to hospital.

Oyo Assembly Speaker Adebo Ogundoyin mourned her death as the circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

A serving member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) , Oluwatosin Abidakun, has died after an articulated truck crushed the motorcycle conveying her and another corps member in Ibadan, Oyo State, just days after she began her primary assignment.

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The fatal crash occurred on Monday, October 12, around Agodi Gardens in Ibadan North Local Government Area, behind the Oyo State Government Secretariat.

Abidakun and the other corps member were reportedly returning home after work when the truck rammed into their motorcycle, killing her and leaving her colleague injured.

According to reports, the surviving corps member sustained a leg injury and was taken to the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, for medical treatment. The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed the fatal crash and the evacuation of the injured victims.

The incident took a particularly painful turn because Abidakun had only recently resumed her primary assignment at the Oyo State House of Assembly, where she had begun her national service alongside the surviving corps member.

Eyewitnesses told PUNCH that the truck had reportedly been involved in several collisions around the Sango area before proceeding towards Agodi Gardens, where it struck the motorcycle.

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One eyewitness alleged that the driver attempted to flee after the earlier collisions. However, the circumstances surrounding the earlier crashes and the driver's alleged attempt to escape had not been independently established in the reports.

As of the time of reporting, there was no official confirmation that the truck driver had been arrested.

Reacting to the tragedy, the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin, expressed deep sorrow over Abidakun's death.

Ogundoyin described the loss as particularly heartbreaking because the young corps member had only just begun her service year, with hopes and aspirations for the future.

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He extended his condolences to her family, friends, colleagues and fellow corps members, while also expressing concern for the injured survivor and wishing them a speedy recovery.