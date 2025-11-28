Nollywood Blockbuster Alert: Mercy Aigbe, Owobo Ogunde, and Dele Odule Lead Star-Studded Cast in ComeOnNaija’s New Feature Film, 'ÌWÉ ÀLÀ'

#FeaturedPost

ComeOnNaija is gearing up for a major cultural moment in Nollywood as the studio officially announces the first cast lineup for its upcoming feature film, ÌWÉ ÀLÀ: An Ojúdè Ọba Story. And if the names attached are anything to go by, this one is shaping up to be a big deal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Leading the pack is Mercy Aigbe, one of the most recognisable faces in contemporary Nollywood, joined by Owobo Ogunde of the legendary Ogunde lineage, and the iconic Dele Odule, whose presence immediately signals a project rooted in cultural depth. Production begins November 30, 2025.

Owobo Ogunde

Inspired by the colour, adrenaline, and centuries-old tradition of the Ojúdè Ọba Festival, ÌWÉ ÀLÀ positions itself as a fast-paced family comedy-drama, the kind of story that celebrates culture without losing its entertainment edge. Think family tensions, laughter, legacy, and that unmistakable Yoruba festival energy.

Taking the helm is acclaimed director Adeoluwa Owu, aka Captain Degzy, whose track record basically speaks for him. With hits like A Tribe Called Judah (one of Nollywood’s biggest box-office smashes), Queen Lateefah, and Adire, Owu is known for blending emotional storytelling with striking, memorable visuals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Behind the camera is cinematographer Emmanuel Igbekele, quietly becoming one of Nollywood’s most reliable visual stylists. With strong recent credits like Afamefuna: An Nwa Boi Story, The Herd, Farmer’s Bride, Ajosepo and more, Igbekele brings the textured, grounded cinematography that cultural dramas demand, the kind that will make a festival like Ojúdè Ọba leap off the screen.

Executive Producer Olawumi Fajemirokun describes the project as a heartfelt reminder of unity, culture, and the enduring power of family. And while ComeOnNaija leads the charge, the film also enjoys the support of partners such as emPLE Group and AIICO, subtly aligned with the studio’s mission to champion meaningful Nigerian narratives.

Olawumi Fajemirokun

With production set for the final week of November 2025, ÌWÉ ÀLÀ: An Ojúdè Ọba Story is already shaping up to be a standout entry in Nollywood’s 2025 slate, one rooted in tradition, powered by star talent, and crafted with the kind of visual ambition audiences are craving.

Advertisement

Advertisement