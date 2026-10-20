Africa’s most populous country ranks first globally for extreme poverty in 2026.

Africa’s most populous country ranks first globally for extreme poverty in 2026.

Africa’s most populous country ranks first globally for number of people living in extreme poverty

Nigeria has an estimated 73.1 million people living in extreme poverty, ahead of DR Congo’s 71.6 million.

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Nigeria also ranked first in a separate 2025 comparison based on World Bank poverty data.

A change in the World Bank’s global poverty line increased its estimate of the number of people in extreme poverty worldwide by 125 million in 2022.

Nigeria, the giant of Africa, with a population of 242,431,832 in 2026, has the highest number of people living in extreme poverty in the world, with an estimated 73.1 million people affected, according to 2026 figures attributed to World Data Lab .

The country ranks ahead of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), which has an estimated 71.6 million people living in extreme poverty. The difference between the two countries is 1.5 million.

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Afghanistan ranks third with 35.2 million people, followed by Mozambique with 25 million and Yemen with 24.2 million, according to the figures reported on October 19, 2026.

The ranking measures the number of people living in extreme poverty, rather than the proportion of each country's population affected. Nigeria's large population is an important factor when interpreting its position.

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Nigeria also ranked first in 2025

Absolute poverty is the most extreme form [Medium]

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Nigeria's position at the top is not limited to the 2026 World Data Lab ranking.

A separate comparison based on World Bank Poverty and Inequality Platform data also placed Nigeria first in 2025, with an estimated 94.7 million people living in extreme poverty. DR Congo ranked second with 81.9 million.

The available rankings therefore place Nigeria first by the absolute number of people affected in both comparisons.

However, the figures aren’t proof that Nigeria's extreme-poverty population fell from 94.7 million to 73.1 million in a year. The estimates come from different data presentations and modelling approaches, so they do not establish a reliable year-on-year change.

For instance, the World Bank changed its international extreme-poverty line in June 2025. It raised the threshold from $2.15 to $3 per person per day, measured in purchasing-power-parity terms, using 2021 prices instead of 2017 prices.

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What the ranking tells us

What the global poverty ranking tells us

For millions of Nigerians, economic hardship means struggling to afford food, transport and electricity bills, with little or nothing left to save after paying for basic needs.

PiggyVest’s 2025 Savings Report offers a glimpse into that pressure. Based on a survey of more than 26,000 Nigerians across the country’s six geopolitical zones, it found that 53% of respondents did not save money, up from 43% in 2024 and 21% in 2023. Only 40% said they saved monthly, down from 64% in 2023.

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The strain also shows up in household spending. Food and groceries were the biggest personal expense for 72% of respondents, while utilities, transport and housing added to the cost of getting through the month.

More than half said they entered each month unsure whether their income would cover basic expenses, and only 6% described themselves as financially secure and content.

These findings do not measure extreme poverty directly, but they illustrate the financial pressures facing households across income levels. When earnings cannot keep pace with essential expenses, saving becomes harder, and families have less protection against emergencies.