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Apple Music announces Elinala as the Latest Up Next Artist in Nigeria

Adeayo Adebiyi
Adeayo Adebiyi 10:25 - 17 July 2026
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Apple Music announces Elinala as the Latest Up Next Artist in Nigeria
Apple Music today announces Nigerian singer-songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Elinala as the latest artist to be featured in its Up Next artist development programme in Nigeria.
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“Being selected for Apple Music’s Up Next Nigeria is an incredible honour,  and I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity,” Elinala tells Apple Music. “I’d like to thank Apple Music for their support and for championing emerging artists.  This recognition is both encouraging and inspiring, and it motivates me to  continue growing and refining my craft.”  

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Born in Jos, Plateau State, Elinala is quickly emerging as one of Nigeria’s most captivating new voices, crafting an intimate blend of Afrobeats,  contemporary R&B, pop and soul. As both a songwriter and producer, she draws deeply from lived experience, creating emotionally resonant music that explores themes of grief, love, vulnerability, healing and resilience with striking honesty.  

Her debut EP, 'Waves & Tides', marks a defining moment in her artistic journey. Inspired by nature and the ever-changing rhythms of emotion, the project reflects the ebb and flow of human experience, inviting listeners into a deeply personal world shaped by reflection, self-discovery and hope. Across tracks including 'Ride', 'Pretty Girls', 'Ciao' and 'Reminiscing', Elinala balances soulful vulnerability with quiet confidence, creating a listening experience that feels immersive, fluid and deeply authentic.  

"'Waves & Tides' feels like the truest description of my music," Elinala explains. "I was inspired by my love for nature and the waves of emotions I  was feeling—from grief, love and everything in between. My music moves the same way. It takes you on a journey through different rhythms, sounds,  currents, emotions, highs and lows, while still speaking to your soul."  

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By remaining closely involved in every stage of her creative process, Elinala continues to shape an artistic identity rooted in authenticity and emotional storytelling. Her thoughtful approach to songwriting and production has positioned her among a new generation of Nigerian artists expanding the boundaries of contemporary African music through sincerity, craftsmanship and introspection. 

“As I move forward, my focus remains on evolving creatively, pushing boundaries, and making music that resonates deeply with people while strengthening the connection I share with my listeners,” she adds. “This feels  like the beginning of an exciting new chapter, and I’m looking forward to  sharing more music, more stories, and more of my journey with the world.”  

As the latest Up Next act to be spotlighted in Nigeria, Elinala will be featured across Apple Music’s Up Next playlist. The curated Up Next playlist features a dynamic class of new and emerging artists, thoughtfully handpicked by Apple Music editors from around the world.

The playlist is genre-agnostic and features a lineup of artists our global editors are passionate about and eager to introduce to a larger audience.  

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