New Music Friday: Davido, BNXN, Seyi Vibez, Seun Kuti and other songs to check out this week

Discover this week's biggest new music releases featuring Davido, BNXN, Seyi Vibez, Seun Kuti, Asake, Mayorkun, Bella Shmurda and more.

This week's Friday releases span a wider range than usual, with Afrobeats sharing space with conscious reggae, hip-hop, Alté-pop and R&B crossover.

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Two Davido album cuts make the list alongside high-profile singles from BNXN, Seyi Vibez and Seun Kuti, making for one of the fuller Fridays in recent memory.

Fimi - Dum

A straightforward hip-hop offering with enough Afrobeats influence to keep it accessible. 'Dum' does not overcomplicate itself and is better for it. It's easy to listen to and easy to return to.

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Davido ft Leon Thomas - Tell Everybody

One of the stronger moments on ORIADÉ, Track 9 earns its placement. Leon Thomas brings genuine R&B weight to the record, and the balance between both artists' worlds holds without either overpowering the other. A legitimate crossover record.

BNXN ft Asake - Eja Meja

The lead single off BNXN's Still in Charge EP arrives with jazzy saxophone melodies and a lounge-vibe arrangement that keeps things warm rather than loud. The Asake feature fits naturally into the record's laid-back energy. Melodramatic in the way BNXN does best.

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Seyi Vibez - GTA

High-energy and deliberate, 'GTA' leans into fùjì-influenced percussion in a way that feels intentional rather than decorative. Producer Larry Lanes keeps the beat driving throughout, and Seyi Vibez matches the pace without breaking stride.

Islambo ft Bella Schmurda - DEJAVU II

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Hard-hitting log drums and smooth guitar strings give 'DEJAVU II' a distinct texture within the Afrobeats and street-pop space. Bella Shmurda's presence adds familiarity to what is otherwise a lesser-known name on the list.

Moliy ft Mavo - Pretty Miami

The most distinctly Alté record of the week. Moliy's atmospheric production style (dreamy synths, airy arrangements, R&B-tinged melodies) holds its own lane comfortably, and Mavo slots in without disrupting the mood.

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Davido ft Mayorkun, Fola - B4 B4

A joyful, mid-tempo Afrobeats record that benefits from having three strong vocalists with genuine chemistry. The sparse arrangement gives each artist room, while Amapiano-style log drums keep the energy moving underneath. One of the more replayable cuts on ORIADÉ.

Zen Univrse ft PsychoYP - #toomuchswag

Contemporary trap with Nigerian sensibility. PsychoYP is the more established name here and carries his weight, while the production (punchy 808s, rapid hi-hats) does what it needs to without excess.

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Seun Kuti, Egypt 80 ft Kabaka Pyramid - Problems

The week's most ambitious release. Seun Kuti fusing Afrobeat with conscious reggae alongside Kabaka Pyramid is a natural pairing, and producer Femi Koleoso brings jazz-inflected guitar and saxophone into a record that has both cultural and musical weight. One of the strongest statements on this week's list.

Erigga ft Eeskay - Two Strips

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