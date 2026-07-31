New Music Friday: Davido, BNXN, Seyi Vibez, Seun Kuti and other songs to check out this week
This week's Friday releases span a wider range than usual, with Afrobeats sharing space with conscious reggae, hip-hop, Alté-pop and R&B crossover.
Two Davido album cuts make the list alongside high-profile singles from BNXN, Seyi Vibez and Seun Kuti, making for one of the fuller Fridays in recent memory.
Fimi - Dum
A straightforward hip-hop offering with enough Afrobeats influence to keep it accessible. 'Dum' does not overcomplicate itself and is better for it. It's easy to listen to and easy to return to.
Davido ft Leon Thomas - Tell Everybody
One of the stronger moments on ORIADÉ, Track 9 earns its placement. Leon Thomas brings genuine R&B weight to the record, and the balance between both artists' worlds holds without either overpowering the other. A legitimate crossover record.
BNXN ft Asake - Eja Meja
The lead single off BNXN's Still in Charge EP arrives with jazzy saxophone melodies and a lounge-vibe arrangement that keeps things warm rather than loud. The Asake feature fits naturally into the record's laid-back energy. Melodramatic in the way BNXN does best.
Seyi Vibez - GTA
High-energy and deliberate, 'GTA' leans into fùjì-influenced percussion in a way that feels intentional rather than decorative. Producer Larry Lanes keeps the beat driving throughout, and Seyi Vibez matches the pace without breaking stride.
Islambo ft Bella Schmurda - DEJAVU II
Hard-hitting log drums and smooth guitar strings give 'DEJAVU II' a distinct texture within the Afrobeats and street-pop space. Bella Shmurda's presence adds familiarity to what is otherwise a lesser-known name on the list.
Moliy ft Mavo - Pretty Miami
The most distinctly Alté record of the week. Moliy's atmospheric production style (dreamy synths, airy arrangements, R&B-tinged melodies) holds its own lane comfortably, and Mavo slots in without disrupting the mood.
Davido ft Mayorkun, Fola - B4 B4
A joyful, mid-tempo Afrobeats record that benefits from having three strong vocalists with genuine chemistry. The sparse arrangement gives each artist room, while Amapiano-style log drums keep the energy moving underneath. One of the more replayable cuts on ORIADÉ.
Zen Univrse ft PsychoYP - #toomuchswag
Contemporary trap with Nigerian sensibility. PsychoYP is the more established name here and carries his weight, while the production (punchy 808s, rapid hi-hats) does what it needs to without excess.
Seun Kuti, Egypt 80 ft Kabaka Pyramid - Problems
The week's most ambitious release. Seun Kuti fusing Afrobeat with conscious reggae alongside Kabaka Pyramid is a natural pairing, and producer Femi Koleoso brings jazz-inflected guitar and saxophone into a record that has both cultural and musical weight. One of the strongest statements on this week's list.
Erigga ft Eeskay - Two Strips
From their newly released joint EP North & South. North & South is a six-track project exploring identity, survival, loyalty, and the realities of building a life against the odds. The song is a gritty Nigerian Hip-Hop and Street-Hop (Street Rap) track and balances Eeskay’s fearless approach with Erigga’s confidence.