New Music Friday: 10 Songs You Should Listen To Featuring Davido, Young Jonn, Flavour

Afrobeats is shifting into full “Detty December” mode. This week saw project releases that set the tone. From Flavour’s new album AFROCULTURE, featuring stars from Baaba Maal to Kizz Daniel, to Young Jonn’s sophomore album Blue Disco, the weekend has served more than enough to fill our speakers. Here are 10 new songs you should add to your playlist this week.





Galorizzy – Ecool, Davido, Mavo & Morravey

“Galorizzy” is an all-star anthem pushing the year-end Detty December vibe. Headliner Davido takes charge with his signature energy, joined by street-pop star Mavo and vocal talent Morravey. DJ Ecool and IPHXNE DJ supply a bouncy Amapiano beat, and South African DJs Scotts Maphuma & K Zaka add their flair.



Pansa Pansa – Flavour & Kizz Daniel

From Flavour’s AFROCULTURE album comes “Pansa Pansa,” featuring Kizz Daniel. The song showcases Flavour’s classic melodic style and catchy chorus as he continues to to push the genre he names after his album. While the sound draws heavily from highlife, it is generally categorized under the contemporary Afroculture umbrella, a genre that blends traditional African musical elements (like highlife and folk sounds) with modern pop and R&B. Kizz Daniel joins in with his silky vocals, adding extra warmth and star power to the track. The chemistry between the two hitmakers shines through the song, making “Pansa Pansa” a standout tune.

Active – Zoroswagbagg, Chief Priest, Umu Obiligbo & BoyPee

“Active” is a blazing new anthem uniting street and highlife talents. Nigerian hip-hop star Zoroswagbagg teams with Igbo highlife duo Umu Obiligbo, Nigerian socialite turned musician Cubanachiefpriest, and slapper BoyPee. The track is built to turn up crowds this festive season.



2Factor – Young Jonn, Asake & Focalistic

Young Jonn taps chart-toppers Asake and South African star Focalistic on “2Factor,” track eight from Blue Disco. This vibrant collab mixes Young Jonn’s smooth production and vocals with Asake’s energetic vocals and Focalistic’s catchy amapiano flow. The result delivers a perfect blend of energy and musicality, making it an early starter for your weekend playlist.







Idandk1 Tw0 – Zaylevelten & Odumodublvck

Afrobeats newcomer Zaylevelten links with rap sensation Odumodublvck on “Idandk1 Tw0.” The duo trade sharp verses over an electrifying beat. Zaylevelten’s gritty style blends with Odumodublvck’s forceful flow. It’s a hard-hitting street vibe built for clubs and playlists.





Intentions – Fave x Urban Chords

Nigerian singer Fave makes news as the first artist to officially add an AI choir on a track. Her song “Intentions” was remixed online with an “Urban Chords” AI choir, which went viral on TikTok. Fave decided to lean into the trend, recording an official version featuring the AI choir. The result is a fresh, emotional remix that combines her smooth R&B vocals with a powerful digital choir.



Shameless Devil – Chella

Afrosounds sensation Chella continues to carve out his niche with “Shameless Devil.” The track is from his upcoming CHELLA CHANT album, released this Friday. Chella is a Lagos-born talent who blends Afrobeats with amapiano, punk and Jersey club influences. “Shameless Devil” is another example of the fresh, edgy sound that’s making Chella stand out.



Wetin Dey – Chike

Singer-songwriter Chike returns with “Wetin Dey,” a feel-good Afrosounds track. Chike’s unique vocals are on full display, delivering and soulful performance. The song blends catchy melodies with an infectious Afrobeat rhythm, starting with an inviting hook from the first note.



Hot Girl – Ashidapo

Rising Nigerian act Ashidapo drops “Hot Girl”, singing on the beat of Sarkodie’s 2012 smash ‘U Go Kill Me’. It’s a sample we didn’t see coming but we think you should give a listen.

Romantic – Krizbeatz x Singah x Savara

