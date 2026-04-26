Megan Thee Stallion confirms split from Klay Thompson, hints at cheating allegations

Megan Thee Stallion confirms her breakup with Klay Thompson, citing trust issues and hinting at cheating allegations in a series of emotional posts.

Megan Thee Stallion announced she has ended her relationship with Klay Thompson over trust and respect issues.

She hinted at cheating in emotional Instagram posts, saying “Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable.”

The couple had only recently gone public, sharing loved-up moments, gifts, and trips together.

Thompson has not responded publicly to the breakup or the allegations.

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Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion has officially ended her relationship with NBA star Klay Thompson, and it doesn’t look like things ended on a peaceful note.

The “Mamushi” hitmaker shared the news on Saturday, April 25, revealing that she walked away from the relationship after her core values were no longer being respected.

Megan and Klay made their first public appearance as a couple in July 2024, with Megan calling the NBA star the "nicest person" she'd ever met

“I’ve made the decision to end my relationship with Klay,” Megan said in a statement. “Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward. I’m taking this time to prioritise myself and move ahead with peace and clarity.”

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Her statement came shortly after a series of emotional Instagram posts where she appeared to accuse the Dallas Mavericks guard of cheating. Though she didn’t directly name him, fans quickly connected the dots.

“Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house… got ‘cold feet,’ ” she wrote.“Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season, now you don’t know if you can be 'monogamous????' ” she continued. “Bitch I need a REAL break after this one .. bye yall.”

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The couple had only gone public with their romance a few months ago, and from the outside, things seemed solid. Megan had shared several loved-up photos with Thompson, including a mirror selfie back in March, where the NBA star was seen holding her close.

He also made headlines earlier this year after gifting her a powder-blue Bentley for her birthday, followed by a tropical getaway celebration that she gushed about online.

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Despite the expensive gifts and lavish vacations early in the year, Megan revealed that "fidelity and respect" are the only non-negotiables she truly values

Back in January, Megan opened up about how unexpected the relationship was, saying it came into her life when she wasn’t even looking.

“Well, I don't never want to tell [anybody] to just jump in a relationship just because everybody else got one, and I'm not going to tell you to just jump in a relationship because you have to,” she said at the time. “I didn't even know I was going to be in my relationship, to be honest.”

She added, “This is one of the first times that I've ever been just overly comfortable… I'm comfy, babe!”

The pair were first linked last summer and made things official on the red carpet at Megan’s Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City on July 16, where she even described Thompson as the “nicest person I've ever met in my life.”

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Before Thompson, Megan had been romantically linked to Torrey Craig, Romelu Lukaku, and rapper Pardison Fontaine.