Maltina Spreads happiness Nationwide with Dazzling Dual-City Christmas Light-Up in Abuja and Lagos

As part of Nigerian Breweries’ Legendary Christmas campaign, leading malt brand, Maltina, welcomed the start of the festive season with an extraordinary Christmas Light-Up across Lagos and Abuja, illuminating both cities with breathtaking displays of colour, warmth and community spirit.

The ceremonies, held simultaneously on Sunday, November 30th, brought together government representatives, executives of Nigerian Breweries Plc (NB), partners, influencers, and excited members of the public for a memorable evening of joy, happiness, and togetherness.

In Lagos, the Light-Up took place at Obafemi Awolowo Way, with the unveiling point positioned at the Allianz Media Garden, opposite the expansive light park. Guests were warmly received by cultural performers, and residents who gathered in anticipation. Maltina’s Brand Ambassador, Tomike Adeoye and lifestyle influencer, Priscilla Ojo were also in attendance, amplifying the vibrant atmosphere and capturing the essence of the holiday celebrations.

In Abuja, the magic unfolded along Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent in Wuse, with the main unveiling held at the Layback space near NICON Junction. The Christmas lights were jointly switched on by the Representative of the Mandate Secretary, Federal Capital Territory Social Development Secretariat, Mr. Shaka Sunday; the Representative of the Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council, Mrs. Uche Obi, Deputy Director, Information & Communication; the Director of the Department of Outdoor Advertisement and Signage (DOAS), Amb. Dr. Fatima Amanabo; the Head of Legal Unit, National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP), Barrister Shehu Umar Bida; and the Head of Technology Transfer Registration, NOTAP, Dr. Jonas N. Nzegwu.

As with Lagos, the Managing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Thibaut Boidin; Board Member, Adeyinka Aroyewun; Marketing Director, Sarah Agha; and the Representative of the Honorable Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Olajumoke James, also joined in switching on the lights, unveiling radiant installations that instantly transformed the district into a festive wonderland.

The illumination was complemented by colourful bursts of confetti, pyro effects, and a rich cultural performance celebrating Nigeria’s diverse heritage. After the unveiling, a tour of the installations and branded routes to experience the full expression of the Maltina Christmas glow. Across both cities, the ceremony followed a unified protocol.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the Light-Up experience, Thibaut Boidin, Managing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, said:

“This season, we asked ourselves a simple question: what better way to celebrate a legendary Christmas than by lighting up Lagos? Starting here felt right. Lagos holds a special place in our hearts. Nigeria’s modern story began in this city, and for us at Nigerian Breweries, our story began here too. In 1946, everything started in Lagos, and Maltina was born here as well. So it only feels fitting that we begin this legendary Christmas experience in the very place where it all started.

We want to spread light, joy, and a true sense of celebration across the country we all love.”

For Maltina, the Light-Up experience is a powerful reminder that even in challenging times, there is always room for connection, happiness, and celebration. And with Ibadan joining the glow next, that spirit of togetherness continues to spread across the country.