Lord’s Trace Live with Lil Kesh: When Lord’s London Dry Gin Took Us Back to the Good Old with Nostalgia Hits

Lagos got loud on November 21st 2025 as Lord’s London Dry Gin brought the year’s final edition of Trace Live to Terra Kulture, and this time the street anthem builder himself, Lil Kesh, was the man of the moment. From the first beat to the last roar of the crowd, it felt like the streets showed up in their freshest outfit and Lagos nightlife rose to salute.

The show opened with the unmistakable grit and bounce of Lil Kesh’s sound. Hits like Shoki, Gbese, Efejoku, Is It Because I Love You and Don’t Call Me turned the auditorium into a choir of nostalgic, high-energy fans. Kesh’s evolution showed through his newer records, carrying a refined edge that perfectly matched Lord’s Gin’s smooth and cocktail, but relatable brand personality.

But what truly elevated the night was the Lord’s Gin experience woven into every part of the venue. Terra Kulture was transformed into a playground of curated cocktails, elegant lighting, subtle brand storytelling and a crowd that blended effortlessly into the moment. Instead of simply sponsoring the night, Lord engineered the entire mood.

For many fans, the cocktail bar became a second stage. Mixologists created drinks that matched the vibe of each performance, serving blends that were smooth, bold and unapologetically Lagos.

Gbemileke Lawal, Marketing Manager at Nigeria Distilleries Limited, described the night as a celebration of authenticity.

“Lil Kesh represents a special part of the culture, and this edition allowed us to celebrate that voice in a premium way. Lord’s Gin will always champion the music and stories that move our audience. The synergy last night was undeniable.”

For the digital and experience team, this edition was a strategic wrap-up of a cultural year well-executed. According to Valentine Dibia, Digital Marketing and PR Manager at NDL,

“Trace Live gives us the perfect platform to express what Lord’s London Dry Gin is and stands for, not just a drink but a lifestyle with rhythm. This Lil Kesh edition felt personal, real and very Lagos. That’s exactly the space we want to keep owning.”

By the time Lil Kesh ended the show, it was obvious this wasn’t just another concert. When he brought Reekado Banks, Young Jonn and Ayo Maff on stage with him, the crowd went wild. It sealed the fact that Lord’s Gin closed the year by staying connected to the streets and creating moments everyone could feel.

