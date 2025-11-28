Advertisement
Lg Powers Life’s Good Moment at the Korean Cultural Festival

Pulse Mix 12:16 - 28 November 2025
The 2025 Korean Cultural Festival brought together hundreds of fans and lovers of Korean culture for an exciting celebration of K-Pop, K-Food, K-Arts, K-Fashion and more. The colorful festival created an immersive space where Nigerians experienced the richness of Korean entertainment, lifestyle and creativity in one vibrant location.

Leading home appliances brand, LG, added an exciting spark to the festival by powering major activities that drove engagement and entertainment throughout the day. The Dance Competition was one of the highlights featuring talented solo performers and energetic dance groups who thrilled the audience with electrifying K-Pop routines. Participants brought their best moves, transforming the stage into a full blown K-Pop concert atmosphere.

LG also elevated the gaming experience through the LG OLED TV gaming zone. Gamers enjoyed ultra sharp visuals, fast response rates and immersive sound, all of which showcased the superior picture and performance quality of LG OLED TV’s cutting edge display technology. 

Beyond entertainment, attendees got the chance to interact directly with LG’s innovative products including the newly launched LG MoodUP Refrigerator. From mood changing fridge panels to stunning visual displays, visitors saw first hand how the LG MoodUP refrigerator makes everyday living smarter, more stylish and more enjoyable. 

Overall, LG truly powered unforgettable Life’s Good moments at the Korean Cultural Festival, leaving guests entertained and eager for the next edition.

