Legend Extra Stout’s Biker Procession Officially Kicks Off Nigerian Breweries’ Legendary Christmas Activities

Legend Extra Stout has officially set this year’s festive season in motion with a bold and unforgettable biker procession across Lagos, marking the start of Nigerian Breweries’ Legendary Christmas celebrations.

Lagosian were treated to a thrilling spectacle as bikers rode in a powerful, synchronized formation through the city, creating an electrifying experience that quickly went viral online. Videos and images of the convoy dominated social media, sparking conversations.

The riders, a mix of male and female enthusiasts, journeyed through some of Lagos’ most iconic routes before arriving at the final stop for a ceremonial torch handover. The activation culminated in a breathtaking moment as the bikers aligned to form the Legend emblem, a striking visual that captured the brand’s bold and iconic character.

Speaking on the activation, Ifeyinwa Madu, Senior Brand Manager, Legend Extra Stout, said: “The procession is our way of lighting the path ahead, heralding the Legendary Christmas Light-Up. Before the city shines bright, a Legend goes forth: bold, authentic, and truly Legendary.”

The Nigerian Breweries13km Christmas Light-Up will illuminate six major cities—Lagos, Abuja, Enugu, Port Harcourt, and Ibadan, ushering Nigerians into a season of celebration, culture, and shared experiences under the Legendary Christmas campaign. With this biker procession, Legend Extra Stout leads the charge, setting the stage for unforgettable festive moments nationwide.