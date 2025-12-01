Sponsored

Legend Extra Stout’s Biker Procession Officially Kicks Off Nigerian Breweries’ Legendary Christmas Activities

Pulse Mix 13:26 - 01 December 2025
#FeaturedPost

Legend Extra Stout has officially set this year’s festive season in motion with a bold and unforgettable biker procession across Lagos, marking the start of Nigerian Breweries’ Legendary Christmas celebrations.

Lagosian were treated to a thrilling spectacle as bikers rode in a powerful, synchronized formation through the city, creating an electrifying experience that quickly went viral online. Videos and images of the convoy dominated social media, sparking conversations.

The riders, a mix of male and female enthusiasts, journeyed through some of Lagos’ most iconic routes before arriving at the final stop for a ceremonial torch handover. The activation culminated in a breathtaking moment as the bikers aligned to form the Legend emblem, a striking visual that captured the brand’s bold and iconic character.

Speaking on the activation, Ifeyinwa Madu, Senior Brand Manager, Legend Extra Stout, said: “The procession is our way of lighting the path ahead, heralding the Legendary Christmas Light-Up. Before the city shines bright, a Legend goes forth: bold, authentic, and truly Legendary.”

The Nigerian Breweries13km Christmas Light-Up will illuminate six major cities—Lagos, Abuja, Enugu, Port Harcourt, and Ibadan, ushering Nigerians into a season of celebration, culture, and shared experiences under the Legendary Christmas campaign. With this biker procession, Legend Extra Stout leads the charge, setting the stage for unforgettable festive moments nationwide.

#FeaturedPost

Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Project Management Institute announces 2021 Future 50 list celebrating 50 young rising leaders changing the world
Business
02.07.2021
Project Management Institute announces 2021 Future 50 list celebrating 50 young rising leaders changing the world
More from Pulse Nigeria
The Hertunba Dress Everyone’s Wearing Right Now  
Lifestyle
01.12.2025
The Hertunba Dress Everyone’s Wearing Right Now  
BBNaija S10 Was Illegally Streamed Over 5M Times — MultiChoice Laments
Local
01.12.2025
BBNaija S10 Was Illegally Streamed Over 5M Times — MultiChoice Laments
The Oxford Word of the Year 2025 Is… Rage Bait
Lifestyle
01.12.2025
The Oxford Word of the Year 2025 Is… Rage Bait
Legend Extra Stout’s Biker Procession Officially Kicks Off Nigerian Breweries’ Legendary Christmas Activities
Business
01.12.2025
Legend Extra Stout’s Biker Procession Officially Kicks Off Nigerian Breweries’ Legendary Christmas Activities
Big Bimi Makes History as Nigeria’s First Hype Man to Go on Nationwide University Tour
Entertainment
01.12.2025
Big Bimi Makes History as Nigeria’s First Hype Man to Go on Nationwide University Tour
Want to Look Expensive? These 5 Outfit Formulas Always Work
Lifestyle
01.12.2025
Want to Look Expensive? These 5 Outfit Formulas Always Work