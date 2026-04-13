Advertisement

Afrobeats star Kcee reveals why award snubs once made him cry and why he stopped caring

Gift Davies
Gift Davies 09:45 - 13 April 2026
KCee speaks up on why he stopped caring about award shows
Singer KCee opens up about how award snubs once affected him emotionally, revealing he now focuses on rewards and career impact over industry recognition.
Advertisement

Nigerian singer KCee has opened up about the emotional toll of being consistently overlooked by award bodies early in his career, saying the experience eventually pushed him to stop seeking that kind of validation entirely.

Advertisement

Speaking on the Afrobeats Intelligence Podcast, the Afrobeats artist, born Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo, recalled feeling invisible despite putting in visible work.

KCee performing on stage during a live show
KCee performing on stage during a live show

"I grew up in an industry that wasn't fair to me. There wasn't any attention given to me at any moment. I was doing a lot that the industry wasn't recognising," he said.

“The fans were the ones who were behind me. I did a lot of work; they were not nominating me for awards. And I cried; I was pained."

Advertisement
Kingsley Okonkwo also known as KCee [Instagram/IamKCee]
Kingsley Okonkwo also known as KCee [Instagram/IamKCee]

Kcee, who began his career in 1999 as one half of the duo KC Presh alongside Precious John, known as Presh, spent over a decade building his name before going solo.

The two had met in a church choir and performed together for 12 years before splitting in 2011 to pursue individual careers.

After the split, Kcee released a string of records, but it was the 2013 hit ‘Limpopo’ that marked a turning point both commercially and personally.

Advertisement

He described the song's reception as a moment of relief after years of feeling sidelined.

"When 'Limpopo' came, oh, I was in tears. I was like, no, God has answered my prayer. He took me to the global market straight. After all the years I've worked with Presh, that's like the biggest record I've ever done," he said.

KCee, when he released his new album 'Mr. Versatile' featuring Odumodublvck, Teni, Diamond Platnumz
KCee, when he released his new album 'Mr. Versatile' featuring Odumodublvck, Teni, Diamond Platnumz

That experience, he explained, is what shifted his mindset around industry recognition.

Advertisement

"Right now, when I win awards, or you don't nominate me, I don't care. I prefer the rewards to the awards."

The shift in perspective appears to be paying off. Kcee pointed to his 2024 single ‘Ojapiano’ as evidence that his music continues to connect without needing institutional co-signing. The song gained rapid traction on TikTok shortly after release.

"I dropped 'Ojapiano' like today, the next day, it was doing 120,000 videos on TikTok in one day. And it happened for seven days non-stop. That's organic. The white people were vibing to it," he said.

He has since kept his momentum going with the release of his 2025 album, Okonkwo and Sons Unlimited, put out under Five Star Music.

The project blends traditional highlife with contemporary Afrobeats, a direction that reflects both his Anambra roots and his years navigating the Lagos music scene.

Born in Lagos and raised in Ajegunle, Kcee traces his family origins to Uli in Anambra State. He turns 47 this month.

READ NEXT: After 10 years, Adekunle Gold and Olamide release their first-ever collaboration 'Formation'

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Nigerian Artistes Should Be Prepared To Lose More #grammys
Entertainment
06.02.2026
Nigerian Artistes Should Be Prepared To Lose More #grammys
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Seven longest-reigning traditional rulers in Nigerian history and what sets them apart
Lifestyle
13.04.2026
Seven longest-reigning traditional rulers in Nigerian history and what sets them apart
'I’m not a fan of the Pope': Trump criticises Pope Leo XIV for being soft on crime
News
13.04.2026
'I’m not a fan of the Pope': Trump criticises Pope Leo XIV for being soft on crime
Afrobeats star Kcee reveals why award snubs once made him cry and why he stopped caring
Entertainment
13.04.2026
Afrobeats star Kcee reveals why award snubs once made him cry and why he stopped caring
“U.S. will finish up the little that is left of Iran,” Trump warns 
News
12.04.2026
“U.S. will finish up the little that is left of Iran,” Trump warns 
‘We leave with our final offer’: US-Iran nuclear talks collapse after 21-hour marathon in Islamabad
News
12.04.2026
‘We leave with our final offer’: US-Iran nuclear talks collapse after 21-hour marathon in Islamabad
Samia Suluhu Hassan, Tanzania's President, before a meeting with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, not pictured, in the Vice President's Ceremonial Office in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, April 15, 2022. Photographer: Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg ...
News
12.04.2026
Tanzanian President accepts Nigerian university honour virtually amid human rights outcry