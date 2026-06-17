Why Katsina State has shut down POS centres, banned fuel sales in jerrycans and restricted motorcycle use.

Why Katsina State has shut down POS centres, banned fuel sales in jerrycans and restricted motorcycle use.

Insecurity: Why Katsina shut down POS centres, banned jerrycan fuel sales and restricted motorcycles

Katsina State has shut down POS centres in two LGAs, banned fuel sales in jerrycans statewide and restricted motorcycle use as part of fresh measures to tackle banditry. Here's why.

SUMMARY

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Katsina has ordered the closure of all POS centres and phone-charging businesses in Matazu and Musawa LGAs.

The state has banned the sale, transport and storage of petrol in jerrycans across all 34 local government areas.

Authorities say the measures are designed to cut off funding, fuel supplies and mobility for bandits operating in the state.

The Katsina State Government has introduced a new set of security measures aimed at curbing banditry and criminal activities in parts of the state.

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Governor Dikko Umar Radda

The directives, announced through an Executive Order signed by Governor Dikko Radda, include the closure of Point of Sale (POS) centres and commercial phone-charging businesses in Matazu and Musawa Local Government Areas, a statewide ban on the sale and storage of petrol in jerrycans, and restrictions on motorcycle use in the two affected LGAs.

The measures followed an emergency security meeting involving security agencies, traditional rulers and other stakeholders who reviewed the security situation in the state.

What has been banned?

Under the new order:

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All POS outlets in Matazu and Musawa LGAs must cease operations.

Commercial phone-charging businesses have been shut down in the same areas.

Motorcycles are prohibited in Matazu and Musawa LGAs.

The sale, transportation and storage of petrol in jerrycans have been banned across the state.

Residents can still purchase fuel directly into vehicle tanks at filling stations.

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Why the government is targeting POS centres

Why Katsina shut down POS centres.

Authorities say intelligence reports indicate that some informal financial channels have been exploited by criminal groups operating in the state.

While many residents rely on POS operators for everyday banking transactions, particularly in rural communities with limited access to banks, the government believes restricting these services in high-risk areas could disrupt financial activities linked to bandit operations.

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The move is part of a broader effort to weaken the support networks that enable criminal groups to operate.

Why were fuel sales in jerrycans stopped?

Why fuel sales in jerrycans were stopped

The statewide ban on petrol sales in jerrycans is aimed at cutting off fuel supplies to bandits hiding in forests and remote locations.

Security officials have repeatedly argued that criminal groups depend on fuel transported in portable containers to power motorcycles, generators and other equipment used in their operations.

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By limiting access to fuel outside authorised filling stations, the government hopes to make it more difficult for armed groups to sustain their activities.

Why motorcycles are being restricted

Why motorcycles are being restricted

Motorcycles have long been associated with bandit operations across northwestern Nigeria.

Armed groups often use them to move quickly through forests, farms and rural communities where conventional vehicles cannot easily operate.

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The government believes restricting motorcycle movement in Matazu and Musawa will reduce the mobility of bandits and improve surveillance by security agencies.

The security challenges behind the measures

Katsina remains one of the states most affected by banditry in northwestern Nigeria.

For years, communities across the state have faced attacks, kidnappings and cattle rustling, with many residents forced to abandon farms and businesses due to insecurity.

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The latest restrictions come as authorities seek new ways to contain criminal groups that continue to operate in parts of the state despite ongoing military and security operations.

The government says the measures were informed by intelligence assessments and are intended to deny bandits access to resources, movement and financial channels.

How this new order affects residents

The restrictions are expected to have an immediate impact on daily life, especially in Matazu and Musawa.

Residents who depend on POS operators for cash withdrawals and transfers may face difficulties accessing financial services.

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Small business owners who store fuel in containers for generators and equipment may also be affected by the statewide jerrycan ban.

Commercial motorcyclists in the affected LGAs will be unable to operate for the duration of the restrictions.