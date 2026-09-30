Dangote reveals his grandson doesn't want to work with him now, prefers to gain finance experience first

Aliko Dangote says his grandson wants to gain finance experience at KPMG or PwC before eventually joining the Dangote Group.

Aliko Dangote says his grandson is not ready to join the Dangote Group and wants to gain experience in finance first.

The billionaire says his grandson, an electrical engineer, hopes to work at KPMG or PwC before eventually joining the family business.

Dangote also discussed succession planning, noting that his daughters already hold executive roles across the conglomerate.

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Aliko Dangote has revealed that the first grandchild in his family line isn't in a hurry to join the Dangote Group, choosing instead to build a career in finance elsewhere first.

The billionaire shared the update while addressing investors in Nairobi on Tuesday, as part of a roadshow ahead of the planned listing of Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

Dangote: My first grandson doesn't want to work with me, he wants KPMG, PwC pic.twitter.com/YMlDSGzUTy — TheCable (@thecableng) September 29, 2026

Fielding questions on how the conglomerate thinks about succession, he explained that his grandson, trained as an electrical engineer, has set his sights on a stint at one of the "big four" accounting firms, KPMG or PwC, before eventually stepping into the family business.

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"He's not finding it interesting to work with me for now," Dangote told the room, framing it less as a rejection and more as a detour his grandson wants to take before circling back.

The remark came during a broader explanation of how the Dangote Group plans for the future. Rather than setting 10-year goals, Dangote said the company deliberately works in five-year cycles, arguing that longer horizons tend to breed complacency because the future feels too far off to act on urgently.

Dangote with his family [BuzzNigeria]

That planning process, he said, runs through a core group of senior executives including Group Vice Presidents Edwin and Alaki, Group CFO Murat, and director David Bird.

Succession at the top of the conglomerate already runs largely through Dangote's daughters. Mariya, Halima and Fatima each hold executive positions across the group's various arms, which span cement, sugar, fertiliser, refining and manufacturing.

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Interestingly, Halima's own career followed a similar route to the one her nephew is now taking; she worked as a business analyst at KPMG before joining the family firm in 2008.

Halima Dangote, executive director of Aliko Dangote Foundation

Dangote also used the Nairobi event to introduce his daughter Mariya and her husband, Alassane, who were in attendance. He has said on previous occasions that a male heir isn't something he considers essential to the group's future, expressing confidence that leadership could just as easily pass to one of his daughters.