Gumel, the 276-year-old Emirate in Jigawa State, gets a new Emir

The Governor of Jigawa State has appointed Dr. Lawan Muhammad Sani as the new Emir of the Gumel Emirate.

Gumel Emirate gets a new emir following the passing of Ahmed Muhammad Sani II, CON, who passed at the age of 84.

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The governor appointed Dr Lawan Ahmed Muhammad Sani, the first son of the late emir, as the new traditional ruler following consultation with the Kingmakers.

His appointment ensures the throne remains in the Muhammad Sani family in a reign that dates back to 1944.

Jigawa State Governor Umar Namadi has appointed Dr Lawan Ahmed Muhammad Sani as the 17th Emir of Gumel.

The Secretary to the State Government, Bala Ibrahim, announced the appointment on Sunday, September 6, 2026. The appointment comes three days after the passing of the late Emir Dr Ahmed Muhammad Sani II, CON, whose 46-year reign on the throne ended on September 3, 2026, after he died in Cairo, Egypt, at the age of 84.

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Late Emir of Gumel Dr Ahmed Muhammad Sani II, CON

His son Lawan has now ascended the throne and is expected to take on the title of Ahmed Muhammad Sani III as the 17th Emir of the powerful and cultural rich Emirate.

According to the Jigawa State Government, the appointment followed recommendations from both the Gumel Emirate Council Kingmakers, chaired by the Wazirin Gumel, Alhaji Adammu Muhammad Nasoro and the Jigawa State Council of Chiefs, made up of the Emirs of Hadejia, Kazaure, Ringim and Dutse. The appointment was to take immediate effect to prevent a leadership vacuum and preserve stability within the Emirate.

Who is the new Emir of Gumel?

Dr Lawan Ahmed Muhammad is the first son of the late Emir, who passed at the age of 84.

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Before ascending the throne, the new Emir held the traditional title of Chiroman Gumel, which positioned him as an influential figure within the Emirate. Beyond taking on a traditional role in the Gumel Emirate, he also worked as Director of Cybersecurity at the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

His appointment ensures the Gumel throne remains in the Muhammad family, which has remained on the throne for over 8 decades, stretching back to 1944 with the reign of Maina Muhammad Sani II.

The Gumel Emirate carries a rich and distinctive history stretching back roughly 275 years. The Emirate is one of the most famous in Hausa land for surviving the Usman Danfodio jihad, which conquered most of Hausa land in the early 19th century.

From its early history to surviving Dan Fodio's Jihad, engaging in sustained conflict with the Hadejia, Kano, and Zinder kingdoms in the 1800s, submitting to British Colonial rule, and becoming one of the founding emirates when Katsina State was created in 1991, the Gumel Emirate has a rich pre-colonial, colonial, and post-colonial history.