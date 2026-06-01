How OPay Is Driving Financial Inclusion for Tens of Millions and Creating Jobs Across Nigeria

From Lagos to Kano, Enugu to Maiduguri, tens of millions of Nigerians now use digital payments daily through OPay, a fintech company that is reshaping access to financial services and economic opportunities across the country.

In markets, motor parks, roadside kiosks and neighbourhood shops across Nigeria, OPay's green Point-of-Sale (PoS) terminals have become a familiar sight. From Lagos to Kano, Enugu to Maiduguri, millions of Nigerians now rely on digital payments as part of their daily lives.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since launching operations in Nigeria in 2018, OPay has grown into one of the country's leading fintech companies, building a digital financial ecosystem centred on inclusion, accessibility and everyday convenience.

Today, the company serves more than 45 million users and over one million merchants and businesses, reflecting its growing role in supporting Nigeria's digital economy and cashless transition.

Bringing Financial Services Closer to Underserved Communities

For many Nigerians, particularly those living in rural and semi-urban communities, access to traditional banking services has long been limited. Long travel distances to bank branches, high banking costs, infrastructure gaps and strict account requirements have left millions financially excluded.

Advertisement

Advertisement

OPay has helped bridge part of that gap by making essential financial services available through a nationwide network of agents, merchants and digital channels. Through services such as transfers, bill payments, savings products, digital wallets and agency banking, the company has expanded access to financial services for millions of Nigerians.

Its services have gained significant adoption among small traders, artisans, transport operators, low-income earners and residents of communities with limited access to traditional banking infrastructure. This means people can withdraw cash, transfer money, make payments and complete everyday financial transactions within their communities without travelling long distances to physical bank branches.

OPay's focus on expanding access to financial services has also earned national recognition. In 2024, the company received the Financial Inclusion Innovation Award from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), highlighting its contribution to Nigeria's financial inclusion agenda.

Building Solutions for Consumers and Businesses

A major part of OPay's growth has come from developing solutions that serve both individual consumers and businesses.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For consumers, OPay offers digital wallets, money transfers, airtime purchases, utility bill payments, savings products, debit cards and other everyday financial services through mobile technology. The company launched its wallet business to provide convenient financial services to underserved populations and support Nigeria's transition toward a more cashless economy.

Growth has been driven by increasing demand for digital financial services that are simple, affordable and accessible through mobile devices. According to company information, OPay's monthly active transacting users increased from 25.13 million in 2024 to 39.32 million by the end of 2025.

For many users, especially those entering the formal financial system for the first time, digital wallets have become an important gateway to modern financial services.

On the business side, OPay provides payment and smart business solutions for merchants, SMEs, agents and enterprise operators. Its offerings include PoS services, card payments, online payments, cardless payment solutions and software tools designed to help businesses process transactions more efficiently.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Today, OPay supports a diverse network of merchants, including neighbourhood shops, pharmacies, supermarkets, restaurants, transport operators and independent retailers. By digitising payments, businesses can reduce cash-handling risks, improve transaction speed and offer customers greater convenience.

Supporting Nigeria's Cashless Economy

Nigeria's financial regulators have consistently promoted digital payments and financial inclusion as part of the country's broader economic modernisation agenda. OPay's growth aligns closely with this transition toward a more digital and less cash-dependent economy.

The company's services enable users to transfer money, make QR and PoS payments, pay bills and access financial services digitally. During Nigeria's recent cash shortages, digital payment platforms played an increasingly important role in helping individuals and businesses continue daily transactions without disruption.

According to company data, OPay's annual gross transaction value (GTV) increased from $166.2 billion in 2024 to $358 billion in 2025, reflecting the growing adoption of digital payments across its ecosystem.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The company also says it continues to invest in intelligent risk management, compliance systems, fraud-prevention technology and customer security infrastructure to strengthen trust in digital financial services.

Driving Employment and Grassroots Economic Empowerment

Beyond financial services, OPay's growth is also creating economic opportunities across Nigeria.

Its ecosystem supports hundreds of thousands of direct and indirect jobs through agency banking operations, merchant support services, customer acquisition, technology operations, logistics and field support activities. Across many communities, PoS agency banking has become a source of entrepreneurship and income generation, particularly for young Nigerians.

The company's long-term vision includes creating one million jobs while expanding access to financial services across emerging markets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For many small business owners, digital payments have also improved operational efficiency and customer reach. Businesses that previously relied heavily on cash can now receive payments instantly and manage transactions more securely.

Long-Term Investment in Nigeria's Digital Economy

OPay's continued expansion also reflects growing long-term investment in Nigeria's digital economy.

Since entering the Nigerian market, the company has attracted support from major global investors, including SoftBank, Sequoia China, Redpoint and IDG Capital. These investments have helped support the development of payment infrastructure, technology systems, merchant networks and financial service operations within Nigeria.

Building a More Inclusive Financial Future

Advertisement

Advertisement

As Nigeria's digital economy continues to evolve, access to financial services is becoming increasingly important for individuals and businesses alike. Financial inclusion is no longer only about opening a bank account; it is also about providing people with the tools they need to save, transact, grow and participate more fully in the economy.

OPay's growth demonstrates how technology-driven financial services can help expand economic participation, simplify payments, support entrepreneurship and create opportunities at scale.

From major cities to underserved communities, the company's growing network of users, agents and merchants reflects the increasingly important role fintech companies are playing in shaping the future of digital finance in Nigeria.