Advertisement

How Malta Guinness Turned Malls into a Celebration of Realness during Christmas

Pulse Mix 09:50 - 16 January 2026
#FeaturedPost
Advertisement

For several days, Malta Guinness set up in malls across Abuja, Kaduna, Lagos, and Enugu. It was an experience where over a thousand people came together to celebrate those that meant a lot to them.

At the heart of the experience stood, a big Christmas tree decorated with cans of Malta Guinness caught everyone's eye. Next to it was our "Realness Board." People came to celebrate the real ones who have been there for them all year.

Advertisement

The stories touched our hearts. One young man, Tolu, wrote his grandma's name. He mentioned that she was his rock, and she’s been there for him since he lost his parents. Parents wrote their kids' names, friends thanked friends; It was a powerful reminder of the people who make our lives better. 

Many who visited enjoyed a sip of Malta Guinness and complimented its real and authentic taste; to make it even more fun, everyone who shared a name entered a raffle to win amazing prizes. It turned a regular shopping day into a moment of celebration.

Malta Guinness wanted to do more than wish you a happy holiday. We wanted to help you celebrate the real ones in your life.

#FeaturedPost

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Paddy Adenuga almost acquired Chevron at age 29
Business
31.01.2018
Paddy Adenuga almost acquired Chevron at age 29
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Davido and Anu Adeleke: 8 Untold Truths About the Trending DNA Paternity Saga
Trending
16.01.2026
Davido and Anu Adeleke: 8 Untold Truths About the Trending DNA Paternity Saga
How Malta Guinness Turned Malls into a Celebration of Realness during Christmas
Business
16.01.2026
How Malta Guinness Turned Malls into a Celebration of Realness during Christmas
Nancy Isime’s Best TV Series and the Roles Defining Her Career
Entertainment
16.01.2026
Nancy Isime’s Best TV Series and the Roles Defining Her Career
Are You In A Situationship Or A Friends-With-Benefits-Ship?
Lifestyle
16.01.2026
Are You In A Situationship Or A Friends-With-Benefits-Ship?
Golden Penny Foods Rewards Over 10,000 Consumers During 65th Anniversary Promo
Business
15.01.2026
Golden Penny Foods Rewards Over 10,000 Consumers During 65th Anniversary Promo
Davido Issues Explicit Response to 13-Year-Old’s DNA Test Appeal
Entertainment
15.01.2026
'She Dey Crase’ — Davido Issues Explicit Response to 12-Year-Old’s DNA Test Appeal