How Malta Guinness Turned Malls into a Celebration of Realness during Christmas
For several days, Malta Guinness set up in malls across Abuja, Kaduna, Lagos, and Enugu. It was an experience where over a thousand people came together to celebrate those that meant a lot to them.
At the heart of the experience stood, a big Christmas tree decorated with cans of Malta Guinness caught everyone's eye. Next to it was our "Realness Board." People came to celebrate the real ones who have been there for them all year.
The stories touched our hearts. One young man, Tolu, wrote his grandma's name. He mentioned that she was his rock, and she’s been there for him since he lost his parents. Parents wrote their kids' names, friends thanked friends; It was a powerful reminder of the people who make our lives better.
Many who visited enjoyed a sip of Malta Guinness and complimented its real and authentic taste; to make it even more fun, everyone who shared a name entered a raffle to win amazing prizes. It turned a regular shopping day into a moment of celebration.
Malta Guinness wanted to do more than wish you a happy holiday. We wanted to help you celebrate the real ones in your life.
#FeaturedPost
-
-
-
-
-
Business 29.03.2017Taking customer engagement to new levels
-
-
-
-
Business 10.03.2017Check out the new 2017 model