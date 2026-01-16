How Malta Guinness Turned Malls into a Celebration of Realness during Christmas

For several days, Malta Guinness set up in malls across Abuja, Kaduna, Lagos, and Enugu. It was an experience where over a thousand people came together to celebrate those that meant a lot to them.

At the heart of the experience stood, a big Christmas tree decorated with cans of Malta Guinness caught everyone's eye. Next to it was our "Realness Board." People came to celebrate the real ones who have been there for them all year.