Cutix Plc continues to redefine excellence in West African cable manufacturing, showcasing products at AIHS 2026

Imagine waking at midnight to the smell of burning plastic and screams from your neighbours. Smoke fills the room as you realise that your newly built house is on fire. In the panic, you must rescue your sleeping family.

The children’s room first, or go back to wake your wife? Unfortunately, this nightmare plays out in many parts of Nigeria, often while households are asleep.

The tragedy does not begin with the spark that burns down the house; it begins with the decision to purchase cheap, substandard electrical cables under the assumption that money is being saved. Building a home requires substantial investment, yet compromising on wiring can place lives and property at risk.

According to reports from a meeting between the Federal Fire Service and major cable manufacturers published by The Guardian Nigeria on September 9, 2020, over 70% of fire outbreaks in Nigeria have been linked to fake and substandard electrical cables. Inferior or counterfeit cables are more susceptible to overheating and ignition, resulting in extensive property damage and loss of life.

Counterfeit cables often contain copper with impurities that adversely affect conductivity. Such conductors fail to meet prescribed minimum conductor resistance, resulting in excessive heat generation and dangerous sparking. When these failures occur at night or in unattended buildings, the consequences can be devastating.

A report published by THE WHISTLER stated that Nigeria lost an estimated ₦3.2 trillion worth of property and 388 lives to fire outbreaks between 2021 and 2025. The report further indicated that Nigeria recorded 2,845 fire incidents in 2021, resulting in 136 deaths, 587 lives saved, and 260 rescue operations. In 2022, incidents increased slightly to 2,860—the highest within the five years—while fatalities declined to 81, with 418 lives saved and 139 rescues recorded.

Analysis of the figures by THE WHISTLER showed that although the number of fire incidents reduced after 2022, the human cost increased significantly in 2025. This underscores the need for greater emphasis on safety. While the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) continues to intensify efforts to prevent substandard cables from entering the market, some importers and local collaborators appear more motivated by financial gain than public safety.

A common practice among some manufacturers of substandard cables is the reduction of conductor diameter while increasing insulation thickness to create the appearance of compliance with required cable core diameter and weight specifications. The result is a cable that cannot safely carry its rated current without overheating. Excessive resistance causes heat build-up, insulation failure, and, ultimately, fire outbreaks.

Regulatory standards prescribe precise conductor diameters for safety and performance. For example, a 1.0 mm² cable requires a conductor diameter of approximately 1.13 mm, while a 1.5 mm² cable requires approximately 1.38 mm. Many substandard brands fail to comply with these requirements. Cutix Plc remains one of the few manufacturers that consistently adheres to these standards without compromise and represents a major solution in preventing fire outbreaks in buildings and factories.

Cutix Plc is one of Nigeria’s leading NGX-listed cable manufacturers. Established on November 4, 1982, by Engr. Obiajulu Uzodike in Nnewi, Anambra State. The company has maintained a long-standing commitment to quality and safety. One of Cutix’s major differentiators is that the company does not merely comply with minimum local and international standards—it strives to exceed them.

The company’s insulation technology further distinguishes the brand. All Cutix cable insulators are fire-retardant, which means they do not enable the spread of fire and are engineered to self-extinguish rapidly within 0-1 seconds once the external fire source is removed.

Also, upon customer request, Cutix offers Halogen-Free Flame Retardant (HFFR) insulation materials. These specialised compounds contain no halogen-based additives and are designed to minimise flame propagation. By reducing the availability of combustible materials, they help limit fire spread and thereby save lives and property.

While Nigerian quality standards permit flame spread up to 250 millimetres per minute under specified test conditions, Cutix targets a maximum flame spread of approximately 65 millimetres per second. The insulation is also environmentally friendly and free from lead-based materials. This reduces the risk of toxic smoke emissions that can cause unconsciousness and increase lung illness during fire incidents.

Speaking at the company’s headquarters in Nnewi, the Acting Chief Executive Officer, Uche Igbokwe, explained the company’s philosophy: “Cutix Plc, as a legacy company, ensures that every product passes through stringent local and international standards assessments. We are proud that our products consistently conform to all relevant standards. Real quality does not compromise; therefore, we do not compromise on quality, just as we do not compromise on pricing that reflects such quality.” She concluded.

“If you import a foreign brand with a quality standard similar to ours, after currency conversion to Naira, the selling price would most likely exceed ours. As an organisation quoted on the Nigerian Exchange, we are subject to extensive regulatory and statutory scrutiny, which enhances consumer and investor protection. We recognise that safety comes at a cost.”

The economic impact of fire outbreaks has also remained substantial. In 2022 alone, The Whistler reported an estimated property loss of ₦69.4 billion, while property valued at approximately ₦593.9 billion was reportedly saved.

An electrician based in Agbor, Delta State, Mr John Arimokwu Onyeoghani, also shared his experience: “As an electrician, I can confidently say that Cutix cables are among the best available in the market. From a business perspective, they are almost too reliable because customers rarely return with cable-related issues after installation. The cables are flexible, easy to work with during installation, and deliver consistent performance. In fact, Cutix is the brand I used in my own home.”

Cutix Plc is currently showcasing some of its innovative cable products at the upcoming Africa International Housing Show (AIHS), which is an international exhibition that brings together thousands of housing stakeholders from around the world. Cutix Plc's stand will be MB15.

The company operates a dedicated Quality Control & Assurance department that works tirelessly to maintain the highest standards throughout the manufacturing process. The company holds certifications under the Nigerian Industrial Standards (NIS) and is certified by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria through the Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP).

Cutix’s commitment to safety and quality has earned both local and international recognition. Accolades such as the Financial Times and Statista recognized Cutix as one of “Africa’s Fastest Growing Companies”; the “Corporate Brand of the Year 2026 Award” organized at the Corporate Brands Institutions Awards - ISO Award; The Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN) award for the “Adopter of International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB)”; the Nigerian Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) presented the company with the “Employee Compensation Award” in 2025; the company emerged winner of the “Excellence in Manufacturing Award” 2022 at the Nigerian Society of Engineers, and received the “Industrial Giant Award” by Nigerian Association of Technologists in Engineering in 2022.

The company also carted away the International Standard Excellence Award for “Best World Class Cable Manufacturing Company of the Decade” in 2022; at the Quality Product Service Award 2021 Cutix received the “Innovation Award of Excellence” for Cross-Linked Polyethylene-Low Voltage Power Armored and Non-Armored Cable Manufacturing, Marketing & Distribution; Cutix received the “Human Development Award” from ICAN (Onitsha) in 2021’ “People’s Organisation Award 2019” in recognition of commitment to the wellbeing of employees during the COVID pandemic - it was presented by Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria, and the company received the “Quality Brand of the Year Award” in 2018 from the Nigerian Association of Technology.

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