Globacom champions Women’s leadership, growth at 3rd SheGlows Summit

Globacom has reaffirmed its commitment to fostering women’s leadership, personal and professional development through the third edition of its SheGlows Summit, held on Saturday, October 17, 2026, at the Mike Adenuga Centre, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Held under the theme Lead. Thrive. Grow., the summit brought together women from across the organisation for a day of learning, reflection and meaningful conversations on leadership, personal development and the importance of building supportive communities.

The annual gathering is a flagship event of SheGlows, Globacom’s internal women’s community, which provides opportunities for female employees to connect, share experiences, develop their capabilities and support one another in achieving their personal and professional aspirations.

In a goodwill message delivered on her behalf by Esther John, Head of Strategy, Office of the Executive Vice Chairman, Globacom’s Executive Vice Chairman, Mrs Bella Disu, highlighted the importance of creating opportunities for women to learn, build meaningful relationships and support one another’s development.

The message also recognised the leadership and support of Globacom’s Chairman, Dr Mike Adenuga Jr., whose commitment to the development and well-being of the company’s people has helped create an enabling environment for initiatives such as SheGlows.

Reflecting on the meaning of leadership, Mrs Disu described it as “the difference we can make wherever we find ourselves,” emphasising that there was always more to learn, discover and achieve, regardless of one’s stage in life or career.

Speaking at the summit, Mrs Jumobi Mofe-Damijo, Chair of the SheGlows community, emphasised the importance of intentionally recognising, appreciating and celebrating the achievements of women.

She highlighted that building a community was only the beginning, noting that its true strength lay in the willingness of members to participate, contribute and support one another.

She further encouraged women to celebrate one another’s accomplishments and recognise the value of collective growth, reinforcing the importance of creating a culture where women uplift and inspire one another.

The summit featured three accomplished professionals who shared practical insights on leadership, workplace effectiveness, personal growth and building a lasting legacy.

Dr Kehinde Nwani, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Meadow Hall Group, challenged participants to recognise their capacity to lead, irrespective of their titles or positions.

“Leadership is not positional; you can start leading from where you are,” she said, encouraging women to take initiative and make meaningful contributions wherever they find themselves.

Nneka Jethro-Iruobe, a human resources and rewards expert and former Director of People & Change at KPMG, explored the importance of professional presence, personal accountability and taking ownership.

“Seeing what needs to be done and doing it regardless of whose responsibility it is,” she noted, highlighting the importance of initiative in demonstrating leadership and creating value.

Grace Ofure Ibhakhomu, Chief Executive Officer of Lifecard Investment Company Nigeria and Lifecard Dubai, encouraged participants to look beyond their present circumstances and take deliberate steps towards achieving their aspirations.

“Your beginning is part of your story, not the limit of your future,” she said, reinforcing the importance of vision, resilience and long-term thinking.

The sessions were complemented by an interactive panel discussion moderated by lawyer and media personality Olive Emodi, who also hosted the summit. Participants engaged the speakers on navigating professional challenges, building confidence, recognising opportunities and pursuing continuous personal development.

Beyond the annual summit, SheGlows continues to provide opportunities for women at different stages of their personal and professional journeys through structured initiatives focused on learning, mentorship and development.

These include the SheGlows Scholarship Fund, launched in 2025, which has supported four women to date, with two beneficiaries each year. The community also runs a mentorship programme, now in its second cohort. Guided by the principles of Support. Build. Mentor., these initiatives reflect Globacom’s continued investment in creating opportunities for women to develop their capabilities, expand their knowledge and advance their personal and professional aspirations.

In her closing remarks, Mrs Kemi Fadipe commended the organisers, speakers and participants for their contributions to the success of the summit, highlighting the importance of active participation in sustaining a thriving community.

She encouraged participants to carry the spirit of SheGlows beyond the summit by continuing to recognise one another’s achievements, share knowledge and build meaningful relationships.

The SheGlows Summit remains a platform for connection, shared learning and collective growth, reflecting Globacom’s commitment to fostering a workplace culture where women are recognised for their contributions, supported in their ambitions and encouraged to lead, thrive and grow.