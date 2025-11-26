Advertisement

Flavour's AFROCULTURE Features Baaba Maal, Odumeje, and Kizz Daniel

Hillary Essien
Hillary Essien 11:02 - 26 November 2025
The album, out 28 November, was first hinted at during AFRIFF, where Flavour treated the audience to a short film showing his creative journey with Senegalese music legend Baaba Maal.
Advertisement

Flavour is giving fans a glimpse into how music can carry history, collaboration, and even a little playful surprise with AFROCULTURE. The album, out 28 November, was first hinted at during AFRIFF, where Flavour treated the audience to a short film showing his creative journey with Senegalese music legend Baaba Maal.

Advertisement

Watching the film, you can see the careful attention to rhythm, instrumentation, and cultural nuance: this is music built to last, rooted in tradition yet fully contemporary.

Since that reveal, Flavour has been dropping more hints online, including another collaboration with Odumeje, the prophet-turned-celebrity whose energy is anything but predictable.

The lead single, which shares the album’s title, is a cross-cultural collaboration. Baaba Maal’s Senegalese griot style and guitar textures meet Flavour’s highlife grooves. Beyond the music, the visual narrative is just as strong. The album art, created by director TG Omori, taps into the nostalgic (as we've seen this year on projects like Show Dem Camp's Afrika Magic and The Cavemen's Cavy in The City), channels Flavour, referencing the 5 Naira note on a porcelain china plate.

Advertisement

And with the short film and video content available online, fans are being invited to see the layers behind the album: from studio sessions to spontaneous moments with collaborators, the creative process is on full display.

Afroculture is ambitious but approachable. It’s a reminder that Flavour’s music isn’t just about love songs or dance hits; it’s a medium for storytelling, cultural exploration, and connection. For longtime fans, it’s a journey back to the roots of highlife and African musical traditions. For new listeners, it’s a vivid introduction to a sound that’s as celebratory as it is rooted in heritage.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Why Musicians Avoid Political Conversations in Nigeria - Pulse Facts Only #music
Music
22.11.2025
Why Musicians Avoid Political Conversations in Nigeria - Pulse Facts Only #music
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
LAIF Creative Conference 2025 Holds November 29 — Marking 20 Years of Creative Excellence
Lifestyle
27.11.2025
LAIF Creative Conference 2025 Holds November 29 — Marking 20 Years of Creative Excellence
How to Tell if Your Heart Is Healthy
Beauty & Health
27.11.2025
How to Tell if Your Heart Is Healthy
“No One Should Smell Like That in 2025” - Charles Born’s Comment Goes Viral | YouTube/Pulse Nigeria
Entertainment
27.11.2025
“No One Should Smell Like That in 2025” - Charles Born’s Comment Goes Viral
Tems Reveals The Reasons She Loves Wizkid | Photo Credits: Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage, Getty Images
Entertainment
27.11.2025
Tems Reveals The Reasons She Loves Wizkid
Taiwo Oyedele, Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms
Local
27.11.2025
Would the FG Deduct Taxes Directly From Your Bank Account? Maybe
Every Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Book, From Poetry to Picture Books
Entertainment
27.11.2025
Every Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Book, From Poetry to Picture Books