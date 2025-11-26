Flavour's AFROCULTURE Features Baaba Maal, Odumeje, and Kizz Daniel

The album, out 28 November, was first hinted at during AFRIFF, where Flavour treated the audience to a short film showing his creative journey with Senegalese music legend Baaba Maal.

Flavour is giving fans a glimpse into how music can carry history, collaboration, and even a little playful surprise with AFROCULTURE. The album, out 28 November, was first hinted at during AFRIFF, where Flavour treated the audience to a short film showing his creative journey with Senegalese music legend Baaba Maal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Watching the film, you can see the careful attention to rhythm, instrumentation, and cultural nuance: this is music built to last, rooted in tradition yet fully contemporary. Since that reveal, Flavour has been dropping more hints online, including another collaboration with Odumeje, the prophet-turned-celebrity whose energy is anything but predictable.

The lead single, which shares the album’s title, is a cross-cultural collaboration. Baaba Maal’s Senegalese griot style and guitar textures meet Flavour’s highlife grooves. Beyond the music, the visual narrative is just as strong. The album art, created by director TG Omori, taps into the nostalgic (as we've seen this year on projects like Show Dem Camp's Afrika Magic and The Cavemen's Cavy in The City), channels Flavour, referencing the 5 Naira note on a porcelain china plate.

Advertisement

Advertisement