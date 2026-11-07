Egypt sack controversial head coach Hossam Hassan

The Egyptian Football Association has parted ways with head coach Hossam Hassan following weeks of controversy

Egypt have officially dismissed Hossam Hassan as head coach of the national team, bringing an abrupt end to his tenure following weeks of controversy.

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The Egyptian Football Association (EFA) confirmed the decision on Saturday, November 7, 2026, and appointed Ceramica Cleopatra manager Ali Maher to take charge of the Pharaohs.

EFA confirm Hassan's dismissal

The decision followed a lengthy meeting of the federation's board, which reviewed recent developments surrounding the national team and their impact on its stability and public image.

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In an official statement released on Saturday evening, the EFA confirmed that it had terminated Hassan's contract alongside those of his entire technical and administrative staff, in accordance with the relevant contractual provisions.

The federation acknowledged the former striker's contributions during his time in charge and wished him success in his future career. However, it stressed that protecting the national team's stability remained its overriding priority.

The announcement ended weeks of uncertainty over Hassan's position and represented a significant shift from the federation's earlier communication on Saturday morning, when it had called for calm and unity without confirming whether the coach would remain in his role.

Ali Maher takes charge after sudden departure

Hassan's dismissal comes as a surprise, particularly as he signed a contract extension only two months ago that was expected to keep him in charge until 2030.

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The 60-year-old had guided Egypt to the knockout stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, earning a new deal before the relationship between the coach and the federation deteriorated.

His departure also comes at a delicate moment for the Pharaohs, with the squad scheduled to resume training in less than a week ahead of crucial qualifying matches for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

The EFA has turned to Ali Maher, who currently manages Egyptian Premier League club Ceramica Cleopatra, to lead the national team through its next phase.