Premium tequila brand Don Julio is the headline sponsor for 12th AMVCA

Premium tequila brand Don Julio is the headline sponsor for 12th AMVCA

Don Julio Enters the Chat: AMVCA 2026 gets a luxe upgrade as date & nominee plans drop

MultiChoice confirmed that this year’s edition will be held on May 9, 2026, with premium tequila brand Don Julio stepping in as headline sponsor for what is expected to be one of the biggest entertainment moments of the year.

If you thought the AMVCA couldn’t get any more glamorous, think again.

The 12th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards is officially loading, and this year? It’s coming with premium vibes, big names, and a luxury twist nobody saw coming.

At a press conference in Lagos, MultiChoice Nigeria unveiled the full plan for AMVCA 2026, and yes, you’ll want to mark your calendar. The main event is set for May 9, 2026, and it’s already shaping up to be one of the most talked-about editions yet.

Don Julio takes centre stage

In a major first, Don Julio Tequila has been announced as the headline sponsor for the 12th AMVCA.

Yes, you read that right. A luxury spirits brand is leading the charge this year, with Johnnie Walker and The Singleton also joining as supporting brands.

According to Segun Ogunleye, Head of Marketing, Africa Partner Markets at Diageo:

“This partnership reflects not only the strength and diversity of our brands but also our commitment to showing up for consumers in moments of celebration, recognition, and shared cultural pride.”

Veteran actress Joke Silva has been named as the Head Judge of the 12th AMVCA

Joke Silva Is Running the Show

When it comes to credibility, AMVCA didn’t come to play.

Legendary actress Joke Silva has been appointed as Head Judge for this year’s edition. With her decades of experience, expect a strong focus on quality, detail, and storytelling.

This year’s theme leans heavily into craftsmanship, meaning more attention will be paid to the creatives behind the scenes. Think writers, directors, and technical experts who make the magic happen.

Don Julio Tequila takes centre stage ahead of 12th AMVCA

Nominees Dropping Soon!

Get ready to start rooting for your faves.

The official nominee announcement will go live on March 29, 2026, hosted by Chiemezie Imo and broadcast across all Africa Magic channels.

Here’s how the categories stack up:

18 jury-decided categories focused on technical excellence

11 audience-voted categories where fans decide

3 special awards, including Trailblazer and Lifetime Achievement

Don Julio Tequila is the lead sponsor for the 12th AMVCA

It’s More Than Just One Night

AMVCA is not just about the awards night. It’s a full-on experience.

This year, fan-favourite events are making a comeback:

Icons Night, celebrating industry heavyweights

Cultural Day, where African fashion and heritage take centre stage

Speaking on this year’s vision, Atinuke Babatunde, Executive Head of Content and Channels at MultiChoice, shared that this edition is all about reimagining how African talent is celebrated.

With a stronger spotlight on the creators behind the scenes and a luxury boost from Don Julio, one thing is clear: AMVCA 2026 is about to be loud, stylish, and unforgettable.

Don Julio Tequila takes centre stage as lead sponsor for the 12th AMVCA