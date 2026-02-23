Simi Releases Official Statement After Wave of Twitter Bullying

In her statement, Simi makes one thing clear - that she remains resolute in her advocacy against sexual violence against women, and no amount of bullying or attempt to redirect the conversation through misrepresenting her past posts would stop her.

Singer Simisola Kosoko, known professionally as Simi, released an official statement on February 22, addressing a wave of online bullying and the malicious digging up of her old posts on X dating back to 2012.

The renewed scrutiny followed the statement she made against rape and sexual assault amid a trending issue of sexual harassment last week. What began as a strong stance against sexual violence escalated into days of coordinated backlash, with critics digging up decade-old posts in an attempt to challenge her credibility.

In her statement, Simi made it clear she was choosing to address the past to protect her present peace.

How It Started: A Viral Case and Escalation

Earlier in the month, a rape allegation went viral after a young woman publicly accused a man of assault. As is common with such cases, the internet quickly split into supporters and sceptics. Weighing in, Simi expressed exhaustion and anger at rape culture, stating that rapists deserved to be “castrated” and “burned.”

I'm sickkk of this. STOP RAPING WOMEN. They need to castrate rapists and burn them. — Simi (@SympLySimi) February 17, 2026

When some users responded by asking what punishment false accusers should face, she told them to “stfu,” clarifying later that her focus was on the immediate issue of rape, not hypothetical scenarios. What followed was not a simple disagreement but a sustained wave of harassment, bullying, and malicious scrutiny against her and her spouse, Adekunle Gold.

Over several days, critics repeatedly misinterpreted her position, mocked her family, and shifted the conversation away from sexual violence. In typical social media fashion, old tweets from 2012 and 2013 were resurfaced. In those posts, Simi had tweeted about children at her mother’s daycare, where she worked at the time. Some online users have reframed those tweets as inappropriate in recent days, fueling further attacks.

What Simi Said in Her Statement

In her response, Simi acknowledged the resurfaced tweets directly while firmly rejecting what she described as false narratives.

“I haven't been on Twitter today - but someone brought a few of my old tweets to my attention, and I can't not address it.”

She clarified that in 2012, she was 23 years old and actively helping at her mother’s daycare while building her music career.

“Nothing I tweeted was from perversion.”

She explained that, at the time, she tweeted freely about her daily life, including humorous or affectionate observations about children she interacted with.

“What I can't let anyone do is twist my story to fit false narratives.”

Simi also addressed the deletion of some old posts, stating that the decision was made out of concern for her family, not guilt.

“I have always spoken against rape and sexual assault, even before you knew I existed. It's not a costume I'm wearing, it's who I am… I said stop raping women. I stand by it.”

Her statement positioned the controversy as a distortion of her record rather than an exposure of hidden intent.

I haven't been on twitter today - but someone brought a few of my old tweets to my attention and I can't not address it.



14 years ago, I was 23, so I was definitely not a child. I'm not here to make excuses because I don't have anything to make excuses for. What I can't let… — Simi (@SympLySimi) February 22, 2026

The Resurfaced Tweets: Past vs Present

The tweets in question date back more than a decade and included comments about loving children, joking about their behaviour, and considerably worrying remarks (when placed in certain contexts) that critics have now framed differently.

Rather than predatory screenshots, what is clear, going from what Simi hinted in her statement, is that they reflected a younger Simi tweeting in real time about her everyday environment.

Her response emphasised growth, context, and intent. She did not claim perfection but rejected what she described as deliberate misinterpretation.

Industry and Fan Support

Despite the backlash, Simi has received visible support from her core fanbase, many of whom argue that the resurfacing of old tweets was a calculated distraction from her stance against rape culture. Supporters maintain that the timing of this "call-out" feels less like a quest for accountability and more like a punishment for her recent activism.

On this Simi matter, I’ve seen it all, and honestly, a lot of you are not being fair.



She made a harmless statement. Maybe not in tune with your perspective, but harmless nonetheless.



Since then, you’ve chosen to descend on her in that familiar mob fashion, where a crowd wakes… pic.twitter.com/Kw4N2yWKlX — Kamar (@BuildWithKamar) February 23, 2026

As conversations continue online, Simi’s position remains firm: she stands by her condemnation of rape and rejects attempts to redefine her past through a hostile lens.

The Message Remains The Same - Stop Violence Against Women

In her statement, Simi makes one thing clear - that she remains resolute in her advocacy against sexual violence against women, and no amount of bullying or attempt to redirect the conversation through misrepresenting her past posts would stop her.

“ I have always spoken against rape and sexual assault, even before you knew I existed. It's not a costume I'm wearing, it's who I am. I've never claimed to be perfect. I've never claimed to know everything. I said stop raping women. I stand by it.”