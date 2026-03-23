Nigerian Electricity Distribution Companies Suffer ₦2.4 Trillion Loss in Two Years as Power Crisis Worsens

Nigeria’s electricity crisis worsens as DisCos record ₦2.4 trillion losses, leading to reduced power supply, rising blackouts, and sector-wide financial strain

Nigeria’s electricity challenges are worsening, with power distribution companies (DisCos) recording a staggering ₦2.4 trillion in financial losses over the past two years, a development that is now directly impacting power supply across the country.

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The losses, which span 2024 and 2025, highlight deep-rooted issues within Nigeria’s already fragile power sector. Industry data shows that DisCos lost over ₦1 trillion in 2024 and an even higher amount in 2025, driven largely by inefficiencies in billing systems, poor revenue collection, and the inability to fully recover costs from consumers.

Electricity woes worsen as DisCos record N2.4trn in financial losses



At the backdrop of worsening power supply to offices and homes, Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) have recorded a combined loss of N2.349 trillion over the past two years due to billing and collection… pic.twitter.com/xm8mT1hNEB — The Compass Hub (@thecompasshub) March 23, 2026

This growing financial strain is not happening in isolation. It is part of a wider liquidity crisis affecting the entire electricity value chain, from gas suppliers to generation companies (GenCos), and ultimately, to end users.

As DisCos struggle to stay afloat, they are increasingly unable to meet their financial obligations to GenCos. In turn, generation companies are finding it difficult to pay gas suppliers, many of whom have begun to scale back supply due to mounting unpaid debts. The result is a steady decline in electricity generation nationwide.

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Available data indicates that Nigeria’s power generation has dropped significantly in recent months, falling from around 4,600 megawatts in 2025 to below 3,500 megawatts in early 2026. This sharp decline has forced DisCos to intensify load shedding, leaving many Nigerians with even less access to electricity.

For households and businesses, the impact is becoming more severe. In several parts of the country, consumers now receive less than 12 hours of electricity daily, while others report getting as little as three to six hours of power. The situation has further increased reliance on alternative energy sources such as generators, adding to the cost of living for many Nigerians.

The Nigerian power sector is already burdened with over ₦6 trillion in debt, and experts warn that without urgent reforms, the situation could deteriorate further. Key issues such as tariff shortfalls, energy theft, and infrastructure limitations continue to undermine the system’s efficiency.

As the crisis deepens, stakeholders are calling for decisive government intervention to stabilise the sector, improve revenue collection, and ensure sustainable power supply. Until then, millions of Nigerians may continue to face persistent blackouts and unreliable electricity.

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