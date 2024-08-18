Advertisement

Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics for RSA (28 June 2021)

APO Importer 17:32 - 18 August 2024
National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD)
A total of 43,155 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 12,222 new cases, which represents a 28.3% positivity rate. A further 138 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 60,038 to date. Read more: <a id="6b6af52f-d48d-366f-a2ea-cb1cfcbce5d8" href="http://ow.ly/kmoM50Fkayi"> http://ow.ly/kmoM50Fkayi </a> .
